tab32 Commemorates 10 Years of Innovation with "Past, Present, Future: 2023's Dental Landscape" Event

The December 16th virtual panel will play host to an educational and exciting conversation with some of the leading names in dentistry.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. , Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- tab32 , the #1 all-in-one cloud technology dental platform, is celebrating ten years of success and innovation with a virtual event on Friday, December 16th at 10amPT/1pmET. "Past, Present, Future: 2023's Dental Landscape" will include speakers from leading DSOs and organizations pushing the dental industry forward. RSVP and learn more about the event here .

tab32 Commemorates 10 Years of Innovation with “Past, Present, Future: 2023’s Dental Landscape” Panel Event (PRNewswire)

"We are living in an era when dental is evolving at a quickened pace, said Dr. Ellen Polsky, co-founder and partner at Visio. "The emergence of dental informatics, a relatively new field, offers improvements in patient outcomes by achieving a more precise and consistent delivery of care. Dental practices across the board can benefit immensely from big data applications, in order to determine the effectiveness of dental therapies, asses the best cost-benefit ratios, and help focus on evidence-based clinical approach. Tools like AI/ML can assist in a wide range of tasks in dental offices to offer a cognitive load reduction for the providers and their staff. Data gathering, storage, management and analysis are crucial components of such processes. We'll be discussing all of this and more with tab32, which has unleashed all these potentials for dental organizations to enter the modern era of data transformation."

Join us for a riveting conversation discussing the growth of the dental industry in recent years, how software hinders or optimizes dental practice management, tech innovations in dental, the integration of oral care into the mainstream healthcare conversation, AI, and more! Speakers joining tab32's CEO and co-founder, Kiltesh Patel, include Dr. Roshan Parikh, former Head of Dentistry at Walmart U.S., Dr. Ellen Polsky, co-founder and partner at Visio, and Emmet Scott, President of the Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO). tab32's Chief Strategy Officer, Melissa LuVisi, will be moderating the discussion.

Friday, December 16th, 2022 at 10amPT/1pmET

RSVP and for more info: https://app.livestorm.co/tab32/past-present-future-2023s-dental-landscape

Founded in 2012, tab32 has seen ten years of industry highs and has been a key part of the evolution of dental practice management technology. tab32 has continuously led the way in innovation as the first to market with the Dental Data Warehouse, the first to standardize EHR data in dentistry, and the first platform to build from the ground up to include patient communication, radiology, and claims.

About tab32

tab32 , an Inc. 5000 company, is the industry's #1 all-in-one cloud technology platform with three major products, Open Data Warehousing™ (BI and analytics tool), Dental Practice Management System (Dental PMS), and their stand-alone Image Cloud for radiology. Headquartered in Sacramento, California, the leadership team is made up of former researchers, data scientists, and engineers coming out of the University of California system. Providers use tab32 to track 17.2M appointments, 13M patients, and over 100M radiology xrays, with over 1.8M monthly patient text messages (not including email engagements) and $1.8B annual revenues flowing through the platform. tab32 has pioneered many first-to-market innovations such as Open Data Warehousing™, integrated texting, VoIP, e-forms, mobile payments, cloud imaging, and a Standard Model for open data sharing in dental. The multi-tenant platform uses Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and is built for scale and stability. tab32 has been recognized for its growth and leadership by making the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies list in 2022, coming in at #1314. Learn more at tab32.com

