Merryfield and Cornerstone partner for one-of-a kind solution that combines in-store consumer education with the power of digital incentives at-shelf

The Learn & Earn™ program will give in-store shoppers product information and rich digital content PLUS new digital incentives and rewards to accelerate CPG conversion at-shelf

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merryfield PBC today announced a new partnership with Cornerstone for Natural to create a new in-store consumer education, incentives, and rewards program, called Learn & Earn™. The new Learn & Earn™ program, powered by the Merryfield Rewards app and Cornerstone's Smart Shelf Tag™ technology, will influence consumers' point-of-purchase decisions through in-aisle branded digital content and exclusive incentives and rewards unlocked with any smartphone.

Smart Shelf Tags are equipped with advanced QR code technology: When scanned by a smartphone, rich and exciting digital content such as videos, web content, images, product ingredients and nutritional attributes is displayed to engage and educate in-store shoppers. Consumers value information while shopping and have shown they will remain more loyal to brands that provide greater transparency.

Starting in early 2023, shoppers at participating Learn & Earn™ retailers will see new Learn & Earn™ in-store signage and QR codes displayed at-shelf for participating brands. Scanning the QR code with their smartphone camera immediately reveals product information, educational content, and now through the Merryfield app, those shoppers can unlock new exclusive incentives to buy that product on that trip.

"It's much harder than it should be for people to find accurate and trustworthy information about food and other everyday products they want to buy for their families. With Merryfield's new Learn & Earn™ program, we can bring honest, on-demand information to people right in store aisles and pair it with new digital product incentives," said Zooey Deschanel, Merryfield Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer. "Inflation is impacting what people can buy and where they shop. Every bit of savings will help people."

Because Learn & Earn™ is facilitated through the Merryfield Rewards Network, brands and retailers participating in the Learn & Earn™ program have exclusive access to a growing suite of consumer activation and insights solutions. Merryfield users are highly engaged and rewarded for sharing all their everyday purchases, whether in-store, online or click and collect, from grocery, household, pet supplies and apparel to quick-serve restaurants as well as health and wellness services. This real-time holistic view of consumer purchases offers brand and retail partners unprecedented visibility into consumer preferences and behavior.

It's hard today for CPG brands to stand out on-shelf. Many brands have compelling stories to tell and need innovative ways to help educate consumers on the unique attributes of their products. Learn & Earn™ will help. "Data clearly shows that products merchandised with Smart Shelf Tags outperform their respective categories by more that 3X! Enhancing Smart Shelf Tags with digital incentives and rewards should further accelerate conversion at-shelf for participating brands and retailers," said David Williams, EVP of Business Development at Cornerstone for Natural.

"Today, natural food stores, food co-ops and independent grocery stores are inherently at a disadvantage compared to big chain and big-box stores. We created Learn & Earn™ with the needs of the tens of thousands of local and regional independent retailers across the US in mind. We wanted to help elevate the in-store experience with a differentiating new consumer facing program, engaging digital in-store experiences and additional new savings exclusively for Learn & Earn™ retailer shoppers," said David Mayer, Founder and CEO of Merryfield. "Learn & Earn™ is a super-easy to implement way to deliver digital in-store education paired with powerful at-shelf digital promotion tools that are usually just the domain of the biggest chains."

Learn & Earn™ will be live with select retail partners in early 2023.

To learn more about Merryfield, visit www.merryfield.com/learn-and-earn . You can download the free Merryfield Rewards iOS app at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

About Merryfield:

Merryfield, a privately-held Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) based in Boston, is a trusted authority, consumer app, customer activation and insights solutions partner for brands and retailers. Consumers simply submit receipts, paper or digital, and earn back at least 5% for all brands featured in the app. Merryfield participating better-for-you brands include Stonyfield Organic, Applegate, Health-Ade, Primal Kitchen, Vital Farms, Bob's Red Mill and thousands of other items carried at any retailer. With its new Learn & Earn™ in-store program, powered through a partnership with Cornerstone for Natural's Smart Shelf Tags, Merryfield supports brands and retailers by impacting consumers' point-of-purchase decisions in-store. Merryfield was named a finalist in the Corporate Social Responsibility Category of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards .

About Cornerstone:

Cornerstone for Natural ( www.CornerstoneForNatural.com ), a division of Cornerstone Consulting, Inc., is a leading business management software (BWS) and enterprise resource management (ERP) software provider. Their ELI Code Technology helps its clients communicate rich product content easily and accurately and their modular Business Management Software systems help their clients be more efficient, productive, and profitable by connecting, integrating, tracking, and reporting on all aspects of their business operations.

