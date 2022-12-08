Iris Telehealth Earns Joint Commission Behavioral Health Care Recertification

Designation recognizes company's commitment to providing high-quality telepsychiatry services

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris Telehealth , a leading provider of telepsychiatry services for health systems and community health centers across the U.S., announced today that it has been recertified with the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Behavioral Health Care. This accreditation reflects the company's commitment to providing safe, high-quality care for individuals receiving mental health services. Having first earned accreditation in 2019, Iris Telehealth is the only telepsychiatry company to achieve recertification.

"For the past nine years, our goal has been to provide high-quality virtual behavioral health services to help healthcare organizations increase access to life-saving care and improve their patient outcomes," said Dr. Tom Milam, chief medical officer for Iris Telehealth. "This achievement is not only a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, but also our commitment in maintaining the high standards that have been the company's hallmark and helped propel our rapid growth."

As a Joint Commission-accredited psychiatric medical group, Iris Telehealth holds their providers to the same patient care standards as their partner healthcare organizations, if not higher. These principles sit at the forefront of how Iris Telehealth operates their medical group, including their standards for provider selection, patient care, compliance, and regulatory oversight.

To achieve this designation, Iris Telehealth underwent an intensive review that addressed its compliance with rigorous Joint Commission performance standards related to its leadership, clinical services, the environment of care, and human resource management among others.

The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with healthcare providers, measurement experts, and patients. Informed by scientific literature and expert consensus, the standards help healthcare organizations measure, assess, and improve performance. Organizations seeking Joint Commission accreditation undergo an onsite review every three years.

About Iris Telehealth

Iris Telehealth helps healthcare organizations consistently increase access to quality mental healthcare for their patients by providing the clinicians, staff support, and knowledge to build a sustainable telepsychiatry department. With clinical grounding and emphasis on human relationships, Iris Telehealth identifies best-fit providers for each unique organization and ensures long-term commitment to meeting their partner's needs, allowing them to provide the highest quality care to their patients and community. For more information, please visit iristelehealth.com .

