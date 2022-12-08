Highstreet Insurance Partners Acquires Virginia-based Clarke & Sampson

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highstreet Insurance Partners ("Highstreet") announced today that it has acquired Alexandria, Virginia-based Clarke & Sampson Insurance ("C&S").

High Street Insurance Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/High Street Insurance Partners) (PRNewswire)

C&S is a third- generation independent insurance agency with roots back to 1946. They provide business and personal insurance solutions, as well as specialty capabilities for political organizations, trade unions, nonprofits and more.

"We are delighted to have Bill Howard, Jeff Miller, Scott Jefferson and their talented team join us," said Scott Wick, Founder & CEO of Highstreet. "Clarke & Sampson bring a unique set of skills to our agency partners and I'm excited for all of us at Highstreet."

Bill Howard, Agency President of Clarke & Sampson commented, "We are thrilled to join Highstreet and expand our reach. Our local expertise combined with Highstreet's focus and reach will allow us to offer stellar coverage and service to more businesses across the Highstreet community."

Highstreet, one of the fastest growing insurance agencies in North America, has now completed 136 transactions since forming the company in mid-2018. Clarke & Sampson is the 37th transaction of 2022.

About Highstreet Insurance Partners

Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions that are delivered through community focused agencies. Additional information can be found at www.hsip.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE High Street Insurance Partners Inc.