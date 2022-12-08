DRI International Releases 8th Annual Global Risk and Resilience Trends Report

Data Security, Corporate Resilience and Supply Chain Were Top Concerns of 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disaster Recovery Institute International (DRI), the leading nonprofit in business continuity and resilience training, has published its Eighth Annual Global Risk and Resilience Trends Report, available as a free resource download in the online DRI Library.

DRI International's Annual Risk and Resilience Trends Report highlights 2022 industry expectations and experiences.

Supported by the DRI Future Vision Committee (FVC), a group of international thought leaders in the field, it gives an independent analysis of current and emerging risks as perceived by those directly involved in managing resilience, based on a survey of nearly 500 professionals across all industries and sectors, the largest response in the report's history.

Among the major issues highlighted:

Vulnerabilities to the global financial system posed by the advancement in quantum computing

Challenges to embedding a corporate resilience culture into business models worldwide, and

The supply chain disruption, and how organizations are responding to this challenging situation.

"The Trends Report is one of our most important tools for looking back at the year and being able to take stock of how we, as a profession, prioritized and responded to some of our biggest challenges," said Chloe Demrovsky, President and CEO of DRI International.

"The sheer number of responses to this year's survey speaks to the resilience community's dedication to sharing knowledge and experience," said Lyndon Bird, DRI Chief Knowledge Officer and FVC Chair.

To learn more about what the resilience community has experienced this year and what it can expect going forward, visit: https://drii.org/crm/presentationlibrary

About DRI International:

Disaster Recovery Institute International (DRI) is the oldest and largest nonprofit that helps organizations around the world prepare for and recover from disasters by providing education, accreditation, and thought leadership in business continuity, disaster recovery, cyber resilience and related fields. Founded in 1988, DRI has certified 20,000+ resilience professionals in 100+ countries and at 95 percent of Fortune 100 companies. DRI offers 15 individual certifications, including the globally-recognized CBCP certification, and certifies organizations as resilient enterprises. DRI offers training programs ranging from introductory to masters level across a variety of specialties in multiple languages; online and in-person continuing education opportunities; and an annual conference dedicated to the resilience profession. DRI supports charitable activities through the DRI Foundation.

