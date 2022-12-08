Code Ninjas Partners with Microsoft MakeCode to Celebrate Computer Science Education Week

Leading Children's Coding Franchise Hosts Week-Long Open House to Advocate for Computer Science

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Code Ninjas, the world's largest and fastest-growing in-person kids coding franchise, is celebrating Computer Science Education Week (CSEdWeek) 2022 with a week-long open house filled with Carnival of Code™ themed activities. During the dates of December 5-10 All Code Ninjas locations will be participating to offer daily events as an opportunity to support and promote computer science, honor the heroes who are making an impact in the industry, and inspire others to learn and participate in the field.

To streamline these efforts, Code Ninjas is partnering with Microsoft MakeCode, an online platform that offers creative and engaging tools to teach the principles of computer programming, both working toward a mutual goal of providing exceptional experiences for children and teens to learn computing through a variety of activities at their own pace.

"Microsoft MakeCode is excited to be partnering with Code Ninjas again this year. The Code Ninjas dojo is such a supportive environment for new users, and nothing beats the community excitement that forms when students have the opportunity to share their first coding projects with those around them," added Kiki Prottsman, Director of Education for Microsoft MakeCode. "This year's activity set, Code a Carnival, is an engaging block-based introduction for beginning programmers, and we're thrilled that Code Ninjas has offered to provide a safe space for new learners to experience it."

Each day of CSEdWeek, participating locations will run activities surrounding a special theme, such as 'Cozy Coding Day,' where ninjas wear their favorite pajamas to code the classic carnival game, Whack the Mole! Additionally, ninjas are encouraged to invite their friends and family to attend the week-long series of events. Ninjas may bring a friend to code with them for free, while parents can see what a day in the life of a code ninja looks like. All parents can take advantage of this week to sit alongside their child and observe the activities their child works on.

"Computer Science Education Week is an incredible initiative that allows us to further inspire kids to dive deeper into their interests," explained Justin Nihiser, CEO of Code Ninjas. "We want to make CS more accessible for children all across the globe, and through communicating the importance of this field with public events such as this, and collaborating with great organizations like Microsoft MakeCode, we are able to celebrate, while also educating others about this industry."

Everything about Code Ninjas is built around fun, which keeps kids coming back. The curriculum is self-paced, but not self-taught; kids get immediate help and encouragement from Code Senseis and fellow ninjas as they advance from white to black belt, on the nine-belt program that makes up Code Ninjas CREATE. Younger kids can take part in Code Ninjas JR, and all ages are able to take part in summer camps instilling the problem solving and critical thinking skills into the innovators of tomorrow.

For more information on how kids can participate, visit codeninjas.com/CSEdWeek to find a location near you.

ABOUT CODE NINJAS:

Founded in 2016, Code Ninjas® is the world's largest and fastest-growing in-person coding franchise, with hundreds of locations across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. At Code Ninjas, kids learn to code while building their own video games. They gain problem solving, critical thinking, and STEM skills in a fun, safe, and inspiring environment. Kids have fun, parents see results. ® For more information, visit codeninjas.com.

