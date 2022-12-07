VANCO, BAPTIST GENERAL ASSOCIATION OF VIRGINIA (BGAV) TEAM UP FOR IMPACTFUL ONLINE GIVING EXPERIENCE

BGAV churches to leverage Vanco technology through new exclusive partnership deal

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanco is proud to announce its exclusive partnership with the Baptist General Association of Virginia (BGAV) for online giving for the association's 1,400 churches.

Vanco BGAV (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to work with BGAV to provide its churches... with an impactful, easy online giving experience."

Vanco provides software solutions that help churches, schools and nonprofits facilitate secure, convenient online giving, as well as manage their operations and drive engagement. BGAV is a network of churches for missions and ministry, rooted in Virginia, but working around the world.

Ease of use and security are central features of Vanco, with a simple setup for churches and a user-friendly giving process that allows members to donate through a church's website, by text message or using a card reader.

"We're excited to work with BGAV to provide its churches and their members with an impactful, easy online giving experience," Vanco Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Dan Gretz said. "Our experience working with thousands of churches to facilitate a secure, simple giving experience and easy-to-use software will help members contribute and connect with their church in a meaningful way."

To help donors connect with a church's mission, Vanco's software amplifies that church's causes in a way that helps members envision the impact their gifts will make.

Additionally, Vanco provides 24/7 customer support that allows you to speak to a real person - not an automated system - to answer any questions and help ensure a successful giving experience any time of the day.

"Our goal was to find a simple solution to the frequent question, 'What can we do to make online giving easier?,'" BGAV Chief Marketing Officer Gary Long added.

Churches can also count on Vanco for a wealth of resources to benefit all aspects of church operation, management and growth, including a resource center with giving and thank you message templates, case studies and eBooks.

To learn more about what Vanco offers for churches, schools and nonprofits, click here or email sales@vancopayments.com.

About Vanco

Based in Minneapolis and Atlanta, Vanco serves those who enrich our communities. Vanco provides community engagement capabilities, electronic payment and donation processing solutions, as well as software that enables organizations to operate more efficiently. Today, more than 47,000 churches, faith-based groups, nonprofits, schools and educational organizations trust Vanco to simplify administrative processes, organize events and securely complete transactions every day. Visit vancopayments.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Heather Olinger

heather.olinger@vanco.com

702.551.6076

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vanco