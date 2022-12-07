Oracle Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Worldwide Hospitality Property Management Systems 2022 Vendor Assessment

"Oracle Hospitality's strategy around OPERA Cloud property management system puts the company in a strong position for the next phase of connected hospitality systems"

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been positioned as a 'Leader' in the inaugural IDC MarketScape Worldwide Hospitality Property Management Systems (PMS) 2022 Vendor Assessment1. The report notes that Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud PMS "sets the bar as an example with all modules within the platform sharing a common data set and end-user experience and are secure, scalable, and globally available."

Oracle Logo (PRNewswire)

Oracle has been positioned as a leader in the inaugural IDC MarketScape Worldwide Hospitality PMS 2022 Vendor Assessment

Where hoteliers have previously been hindered by siloed-systems, OPERA Cloud provides a simple and intuitive user experience and unified solutions on a single cloud-native platform with modular, connected components that "support all the various and vital areas of hotel operations, sales and marketing, distribution, and financials – with a single view of the guest." The report adds that, "Oracle's strategy around the company's property management system puts the company in a strong position for the next phase of connected hospitality systems."

"As property needs become more complex, the right PMS is key to ensuring hotel managers and frontline staff have the tools needed to operate more efficiently without detriment to guest service," said Dorothy Creamer, research manager, hospitality & travel digital transformation strategies for IDC. "Oracle Hospitality's OPERA Cloud PMS is architected to address the pressing issues hoteliers face on a daily basis while helping to navigate fresh challenges and introduce new business models without technology friction to consistently deliver an elevated guest experience."

Setting the bar

The IDC MarketScape assessment evaluated current capabilities and strategies of property management system technology vendors, their ability to meet customer needs, and how well their future strategy, with an emphasis on innovation, aligns with what customers will require in three to five years.

The report notes that OPERA Cloud is being utilized for hotels of all sizes from single-location to multi-property enterprises and features a "UX/UI that can be customized based on any hotel employee's needs." This includes giving properties flexibility with multiple levels of customization at the chain, brand, property, role, and even user level to allow process to drive the technology rather than the technology driving the process.

"Being recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Hospitality PMS report, and positioned above all other vendors on our dimension capabilities and strategy, reaffirms our investment in and continued dedication to the global hospitality market," said Alex Alt, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Hospitality. "The PMS has always played a key role as the heart of a hotels' operations and has only grown in importance as guests return to travel with different expectations. Oracle Hospitality is committed to providing technology that helps hoteliers adapt to the changing needs of the industry and deliver exceptional guest and staff experiences."

OPERA Cloud's integration capabilities and global network of technology partners were specifically recognized by customers as a strength of the platform. The report adds that "Oracle's API-first strategy allows customization and extensions of products to allow customers — even those with multi-PMS strategies — to tailor workflows, rapidly innovate, and differentiate themselves in the marketplace."

Download an excerpt copy of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Hospitality PMS Vendor Assessment for more information. And learn how customers such as BWH Hotel Group and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts are using OPERA Cloud to unify operations and delight guests at Oracle.com/hospitality.

IDC, IDC MarketScape Worldwide Hospitality Property Management Systems (PMS) 2022 Vendor Assessment, Doc #US48098122, Dorothy Creamer , November 2022

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Oracle Hospitality

Oracle Hospitality brings more than 40 years of experience in providing technology solutions to independent hoteliers, global and regional chains, gaming, and cruise lines. Our hardware, software, and services enable customers to act on rich data insights that deliver personalized guest experiences, maximize profitability, and encourage loyalty.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oracle