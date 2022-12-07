Introducing TheExit.com, a New Resource that Improves the Process of Uncoupling, Breaking Up and Divorce

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are hundreds of sites that help you start a relationship online, but none dedicated to ending one - until now. Welcome to THE EXIT - the place to go when it's time to leave. The new platform is designed to simplify the process and offers expert advice to help navigate the difficult issues associated with uncoupling. THE EXIT empowers users at every stage, providing them with the necessary tools to address and deal with emotional, legal, and financial issues. From co-parenting and property matters to dating and emotional health, experts guide users through a wide range of topics – all aimed at giving users the resources to not only survive but thrive.

Almost 50% of all marriages will end in divorce or separation, with the United States having the sixth highest divorce rate in the world. Research shows that every 42 seconds, there's a divorce in the U.S., with more than 630,000 divorces in 2020. These staggering statistics inspired THE EXIT founder Phil Yagoda "to reposition divorce and breaking up from a negative situation to a chance for a new, positive beginning."

"We want people going through breakups to know they are not alone," Yagoda says. "THE EXIT is here to help."

Yagoda is a finance entrepreneur and the founder of Ian's Friends Foundation , a successful nonprofit that is dedicated to overcoming and abating pediatric brain cancer.

ABOUT THEEXIT.COM:

Breaking up. Splitting. Divorce. Separation. Whatever words you use to describe it, ending a relationship is never easy. There are difficult emotional aspects to deal with; complicated legal and financial issues; custody and property matters. It is a period of change, turmoil, stress, and typically, great confusion.THE EXIT was developed to help anyone going through a breakup. Our mission is to provide unbiased answers, guidance, and expert advice to address the many challenges associated with divorce and separation. Whether you're starting, in the middle, or finishing the process, THE EXIT is a simple, yet comprehensive resource aimed at making the end of a relationship an easier and more manageable experience. THE EXIT's communities on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok are designed to provide additional advice and support. THE EXIT video

