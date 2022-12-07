Hughes Recognized for the Third Time in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and consulting firm Gartner, the world's leading information technology and advisory company, named Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services for the third year in a row. According to the report, Challengers "demonstrate sustained execution in the marketplace and will have clear and long-term viability in the market."

"All of us at Hughes appreciate the continued recognition as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services," said Dan Rasmussen, senior vice president, enterprise division, Hughes. "We believe it reflects our commitment to service excellence combined with our ability to execute on behalf of our customers in the U.S., Europe, India and Latin America."

With more than half a million network sites under management for enterprises worldwide, Hughes brings decades of networking expertise to its customers. Hughes solutions blend reliable network performance, dependable service delivery and advanced techniques like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to help enterprises achieve business goals.

Hughes offers a suite of end-to-end managed services designed to solve business challenges, all delivered in an agile, scalable and secure manner. The HughesON™ suite of managed services includes broadband connectivity, SD-WAN, Wi-Fi, VoIP, security, cloud-based digital signage and employee communication & training. Hughes solutions transform business networks – making them higher performing, more secure, more reliable and more cost-efficient, and help clients deliver an exceptional customer and employee experience.

For more information about the HughesON suite of managed network services, visit https://www.hughes.com/what-we-offer/managed-network-services

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Magic Quadrants offer visual snapshots, in-depth analyses and actionable advice that provide insight into a market's direction, maturity and participants. Magic Quadrants compare vendors based on Gartner's standard criteria and methodology. Each report comes with a Magic Quadrant graphic that depicts a market using a two-dimensional matrix that evaluates vendors based on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

The Gartner Quadrant for Managed Network Services report was authored by Danellie Young, Ted Corbett, Lisa Pierce, Karen Brown, Bjarne Munchand its 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Managed Network Services Report was authored Danellie Young, Ted Corbett, Lisa Pierce, Karen Brown, Bjarne Munch. Both reports were published on 12/5/2022.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship Internet service, HughesNet®, connects millions of subscribers across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2022 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

