Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Receives $15.8 Million Transformational Mixed-Use Development (TMUD) Tax Credit Award

CANTON, Ohio, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) (the "Company"), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announces it has received a $15.8 million Transformational Mixed-Use Development (TMUD) tax credit award from the Ohio Tax Credit Authority and the Ohio Department of Development for the construction of its football-themed waterpark and Hilton Tapestry Hotel located at its Hall of Fame Village.

The Ohio TMUD is designed to support the new construction and/or improvement of vacant buildings that will have a transformational economic impact on the site and the surrounding area. Hall of Fame Village received the highest amount the company was eligible for within its designated category under this highly competitive tax credit award program and was one of only 12 projects awarded for 2023.

"We are incredibly excited to have been selected to receive this tax credit award, which by its very nature is further evidence of the state's confidence in the significant economic impact the Hall of Fame Village is having on Stark County and the entire region," shared HOFV Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Lee. "Over the past several years, our team has worked diligently and tirelessly alongside governmental and community leaders, making the case and executing the gameplan. This support is an important piece of our financing model that allows us to responsibly bolster our capital stack without incurring additional debt." Lee went on to say, "there is tremendous momentum around the entire project that reflects that work and the impact that it is already having within our communities. The power of the economic engine that we are building will be felt for many years to come and we want to share our thanks not only with the Ohio Department of Development, but with our entire support network, including our internal finance team, and the civic and civil entities and leaders that have been on the field and in the game with us from the start."

