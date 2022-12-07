ExteNet Systems Announces Appointment of New SVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Telisa Webb Schelin

LISLE, Ill., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExteNet Systems, the leading privately-held provider of digital infrastructure solutions nationwide, today announced the appointment of its new Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Telisa Webb Schelin.

"The ExteNet team is thrilled to welcome the wealth of exceptional leadership and sound legal experience Telisa brings to us," said Rich Coyle, ExteNet President and Chief Executive Officer. "As our business continues to grow, Telisa's extensive management of complex legal and business issues will set us up for expansion and ensure we are moving the needle in key areas of focus for the coming years."

Schelin previously served as chief legal officer, executive vice president and secretary for TIER REIT, a real estate investment trust focused on commercial office properties, prior to its merger with Cousins Properties. There, she was responsible for all legal aspects of the company including finance, real estate and commercial business transactions, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, lease and contract administration, litigation, risk management and human resources. Schelin has nearly 25 years of legal experience in corporate governance, securities and regulatory matters and was in private practice with Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP (now part of Foley & Lardner) prior to her role with TIER REIT.

Schelin is licensed to practice law in Texas and Oklahoma and has a Juris Doctor with highest honors and a bachelor's in political science from the University of Tulsa. She has been recognized by the Dallas Business Journal as one of its "40 Under Forty" and was named one of the 10 leading "Women of Influence" by Real Estate Forum magazine.

Schelin is an active member of Attorneys Serving the Community (ASC), which provides fundraising support for local nonprofit organizations whose programs benefit women, children and families. She also serves on the governing board of directors of North Texas Performing Arts, the country's largest nonprofit youth theater.

