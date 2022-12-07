CLASS101 Announces the Global Consolidation of Its Subscription Service, CLASS101+

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLASS101 (CEO Daisun Kong), South Korea's #1 online class platform, today announced the global consolidation of its subscription service, CLASS101+. In a phased rollout that had begun in August 2022, CLASS101+ had become available on three separate platforms – English, Japanese and Korean. Now, all three will begin sharing each other's class offerings via a globally-integrated product.

[CLASS101+, a global subscription service from CLASS101] (PRNewswire)

This latest development is set to accelerate CLASS101+'s foray into the global online learning market, bringing its fast-growing number of subscribers and its 130,000+ registered creators all the closer. Breaking down language barriers is necessarily the most important key to success, and to this end CLASS101 is embracing Neural Machine Translation (NMT). Using this state-of-the-art technology, the company plans on gradually making available its 4,000+ classes across all its subscription platforms together with AI-generated subtitles in English, Japanese, and Korean.

CLASS101's new language capabilities are unparalleled domestically, and so is its ability to internalize innovations in personalization and localization. Leveraging both the previously accumulated data and the expanded catalog of classes on offer, the company is actively honing its algorithm to deliver more accurate class recommendations on CLASS101+. Its machine translation capacity is being put to use for all aspects of UI localization, too. Together, these attempts aim to present a more personally gratifying learning experience to each and every subscriber.

"CLASS101 aspires to build a world where people live doing what they love, and the consolidation of our subscription platforms and class content is a momentous step toward achieving our vision on a global scale," said Daisun Kong, CEO of CLASS101. "The number of subscribers from South Korea has been on the rise, and we're confident that our enhanced ability to serve global users would help us attract more learners from Asia, Europe and the United States. For all intents and purposes, CLASS101+ is now a wholly globalized service, and our hope is for both our subscribers and creators from around the world to inspire one another and discover new and unexpected possibilities for growth and development."

CLASS101, in fact, has a proven track record of producing content that could reach a global audience. In the past, classes from such famed South Korean creators as InHyuk Lee and Lia Kim (from ONE MILLION Dance Studio) had been translated from Korean into English and Japanese. These translated versions ended up accounting for about 36% of the revenue generated outside South Korea. An even stronger case in point is the fact that a number of classes produced abroad and taught in English were purchased in South Korea without translation. Precedents like these indicate that the sheer desire to learn new skills, hobbies and knowledge has no boundaries, be it lingual or geographical.

It goes without noting that CLASS101+ has a truly exceptional roster of internationally-acclaimed creators. Yehuda and Maya Devir, married Israeli comic artists, share how to create webcomics as enthralling as theirs, which have led to their building a community of more than 9 million followers. Kathy Nakajima is a pioneering Hawaiian quilt designer and a renowned media personality in Japan. Hisanori Yoshida, an announcer and an award-winning radio host, teaches effective communication skills. David Yungin Kim is a world-class audio engineer and a three-time Grammy winner who has recently released a class on song mixing.

In its fully-evolved form, CLASS101+ will be offering 4,000+ classes in 3 different languages (English, Korean and Japanese) in 25 categories, including digital drawing, crafts, photography, and fitness. For $19.99 per month, subscribers can access them anytime, anywhere.

For more information on CLASS101+, visit https://class101.net/plus/en

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CLASS 101