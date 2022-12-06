Couchbase Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), the cloud database platform company, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2022.

"We are proud to have delivered third quarter results ahead of all guidance metrics," said Matt Cain, Chairperson and CEO of Couchbase. "We saw robust bookings growth, meaningful new Capella logo additions and a rapidly growing pipeline of exciting opportunities across both new and existing customers, and all of this despite a more challenging macroeconomic environment. The investments we have made in our cloud database platform are paying off and I'm thrilled that Capella in particular is becoming an increasingly important contributor to our business."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue for the quarter was $38.6 million , an increase of 25% year-over-year. Subscription revenue for the quarter was $35.7 million , an increase of 23% year-over-year.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR): Total ARR as of October 31, 2022 was $151.7 million , an increase of 24% year-over-year, or 28% on a constant currency basis. See the section titled "Key Business Metrics" below for details.

Gross margin: Gross margin for the quarter was 87.4%, compared to 87.9% for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 88.0%, compared to 88.3% for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. See the section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" below for details.

Loss from operations: Loss from operations for the quarter was $16.6 million , compared to $15.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $9.6 million , compared to $12.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Cash flow: Cash flow used in operating activities for the quarter was $14.7 million , compared to $19.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Capital expenditures were $1.6 million during the quarter, leading to negative free cash flow of $16.3 million , compared to negative free cash flow of $20.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Remaining performance obligations (RPO): RPO as of October 31, 2022 was $159.6 million , an increase of 28% year-over-year.

Recent Business Highlights

Announced a newly-designed user experience for Couchbase Capella, inspired by popular technologies that millions of developers already use to build modern applications. Because of this sense of familiarity, the new Capella experience boosts productivity so developers can more easily build next-generation applications.

Announced Capella has a new high-data density storage engine with compute and storage advantages that dramatically drops the total cost of ownership compared to other DBaaS offerings. This innovation means customers can optimize towards smaller, more-affordable clusters that hold and process more data with higher processing throughput power, delivering best-in-class price performance.

Announced enhanced security and single sign-on capabilities in Capella including successfully completing a SOC 2, Type II audit and delivering support for HIPAA-compliant applications.

Announced a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). Under this agreement, Couchbase and AWS have committed to offer customers integrated go-to-market activities, commercial incentives and technology integrations. This includes migrating workloads to Capella on AWS as well as extending Capella App Services to run on AWS edge services.

Named a Strong Performer in The Forrester WaveTM: Translytical Data Platforms, Q4 2022.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2023, Couchbase expects:





Q4 FY2023 Outlook

FY2023 Outlook Total Revenue

$38.2-38.4 million

$151.4-151.6 million Total ARR

$160.5-162.5 million

$160.5-162.5 million Non-GAAP Operating Loss

$15.0-14.8 million

$46.4-46.2 million

The guidance provided above is based on several assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside our control. If actual results vary from these assumptions, our expectations may change. There can be no assurance that we will achieve these results.

Couchbase is not able, at this time, to provide GAAP targets for operating loss for the fourth quarter or full year of fiscal 2023 because of the difficulty of estimating certain items excluded from non-GAAP operating loss that cannot be reasonably predicted, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expense. The effect of these excluded items may be significant.

Conference Call Information

Couchbase will host a live webcast at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to discuss its financial results and business highlights. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-8029 from the United States, or +1 201-689-8029 from international locations. The live webcast and a webcast replay can be accessed from the investor relations page of Couchbase's website at investors.couchbase.com.

About Couchbase

Modern customer experiences need a flexible database platform that can power applications spanning from cloud to edge and everything in between. Couchbase's mission is to simplify how developers and architects develop, deploy and consume modern applications wherever they are. We have reimagined the database with our fast, flexible and affordable cloud database platform Capella, allowing organizations to quickly build applications that deliver premium experiences to their customers – all with best-in-class price performance. More than 30% of the Fortune 100 trust Couchbase to power their modern applications. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com and follow us on Twitter @couchbase.

Couchbase has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the corporate blog at blog.couchbase.com to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the corporate blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we believe certain non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. We use certain non-GAAP financial measures, collectively, to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release), and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation expense and employer taxes on employee stock transactions. We use these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP measures to assess our performance, including in the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance.

Beginning with the first quarter of fiscal 2023, we have excluded employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, which is a cash expense, from our non-GAAP results. These payroll taxes have been excluded from our non-GAAP results because they are tied to the timing and size of the exercise or vesting of the underlying equity awards, and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting or exercise may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. Prior period non-GAAP financial measures have not been adjusted to reflect this change, and the effect of this change is not material for any period previously presented.

Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as cash used in operating activities less additions of property and equipment, which includes capitalized internal-use software costs. We believe free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides our management, board of directors and investors with information about our future ability to generate or use cash to enhance the strength of our balance sheet and further invest in our business and pursue potential strategic initiatives.

Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this press release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Key Business Metrics

We review a number of operating and financial metrics, including ARR, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions.

We define ARR as of a given date as the annualized recurring revenue that we would contractually receive from our customers in the month ending 12 months following such date. Based on historical experience with customers, we assume all contracts will be automatically renewed at the same levels unless we receive notification of non-renewal and are no longer in negotiations prior to the measurement date. ARR also includes revenue from consumption-based cloud credits of Couchbase Capella products. ARR for Couchbase Capella products in a customer's initial year is calculated as described above; after a customer's initial year it is calculated by annualizing the prior 90 days of actual consumption, assuming no increases or reductions in usage. ARR excludes revenue derived from the use of cloud products only based on on-demand arrangements and services revenue. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue, and does not represent our revenue under GAAP on an annualized basis, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal dates. ARR is not intended to be a replacement for forecasts of revenue. Although we seek to increase ARR as part of our strategy of targeting large enterprise customers, this metric may fluctuate from period to period based on our ability to acquire new customers and expand within our existing customers. We believe that our ARR is an important indicator of the growth and performance of our business. We updated our definition of ARR beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 to include revenue from consumption-based cloud credits of Couchbase Capella products by annualizing the prior 90 days of actual consumption, assuming no increases or reductions in usage, and updated in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 to clarify that the 90-day actual consumption methodology is only used after a customer's initial year. The reason for these changes is to better reflect the ARR for Couchbase Capella products following the launch of Couchbase Capella in fiscal 2022. ARR for prior periods have not been adjusted to reflect these changes as they are not material to any period previously presented.

We also attempt to represent the changes in the underlying business operations by eliminating fluctuations caused by changes in foreign currency exchange rates within the current period. We calculate constant currency growth rates by applying the applicable prior period exchange rates to current period results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, quotations of management, the section titled "Financial Outlook" above and statements about Couchbase's market position, strategies and potential market opportunities. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "continue," "could," "potential," "remain," "may," "might," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including factors beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: our history of net losses and ability to achieve or maintain profitability in the future; our ability to continue to grow on pace with historical rates; our ability to manage our growth effectively; intense competition and our ability to compete effectively; cost-effectively acquiring new customers or obtaining renewals, upgrades or expansions from our existing customers; the market for our products and services being relatively new and evolving, and our future success depending on the growth and expansion of this market; our ability to innovate in response to changing customer needs, new technologies or other market requirements; our limited operating history, which makes it difficult to predict our future results of operations; the significant fluctuation of our future results of operations and ability to meet the expectations of analysts or investors; our significant reliance on revenue from subscriptions, which may decline and, the recognition of a significant portion of revenue from subscriptions over the term of the relevant subscription period, which means downturns or upturns in sales are not immediately reflected in full in our results of operations; and the impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic factors and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that we may file from time to time, including those more fully described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022. Additional information will be made available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Couchbase, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue:













License $ 3,519

$ 3,774

$ 14,908

$ 12,468 Support and other 32,201

25,234

89,852

71,034 Total subscription revenue 35,720

29,008

104,760

83,502 Services 2,837

1,816

8,441

4,976 Total revenue 38,557

30,824

113,201

88,478 Cost of revenue:













Subscription(1) 2,631

2,094

7,548

6,218 Services(1) 2,244

1,642

6,759

4,435 Total cost of revenue 4,875

3,736

14,307

10,653 Gross profit 33,682

27,088

98,894

77,825 Operating expenses:













Research and development(1) 13,998

13,103

42,760

38,267 Sales and marketing(1) 27,448

22,817

81,764

65,714 General and administrative(1) 8,828

6,659

25,183

17,434 Total operating expenses 50,274

42,579

149,707

121,415 Loss from operations (16,592)

(15,491)

(50,813)

(43,590) Interest expense (26)

(133)

(76)

(630) Other income (expense), net 317

(51)

22

(44) Loss before income taxes (16,301)

(15,675)

(50,867)

(44,264) Provision for income taxes 376

249

1,013

729 Net loss $ (16,677)

$ (15,924)

$ (51,880)

$ (44,993) Cumulative dividends on Series G redeemable convertible preferred stock —

—

—

(2,917) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (16,677)

$ (15,924)

$ (51,880)

$ (47,910) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.37)

$ (0.37)

$ (1.16)

$ (2.43) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 44,932

43,440

44,619

19,742 _______________________________ (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:







Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cost of revenue—subscription $ 128

$ 66

$ 391

$ 123 Cost of revenue—services 106

70

317

116 Research and development 1,905

1,085

5,891

2,224 Sales and marketing 2,413

1,292

6,863

2,521 General and administrative 2,201

840

5,468

2,179 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 6,753

$ 3,353

$ 18,930

$ 7,163

Couchbase, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



As of

October 31,

2022

As of

January 31,

2022







Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,781

$ 95,688 Short-term investments 138,469

110,266 Accounts receivable, net 22,530

36,696 Deferred commissions 12,154

11,783 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,773

8,559 Total current assets 219,707

262,992 Property and equipment, net 6,731

4,288 Operating lease right-of-use assets(2) 7,021

— Deferred commissions, noncurrent 7,592

8,243 Other assets 1,247

1,219 Total assets $ 242,298

$ 276,742 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 3,523

$ 1,923 Accrued compensation and benefits 9,045

16,143 Other accrued expenses 3,314

3,231 Operating lease liabilities(2) 3,043

— Deferred revenue 58,039

69,010 Total current liabilities 76,964

90,307 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent(2) 4,658

— Deferred revenue, noncurrent 2,577

2,713 Other liabilities —

507 Total liabilities 84,199

93,527 Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock —

— Common stock —

— Additional paid-in capital 553,336

525,392 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,375)

(195) Accumulated deficit (393,862)

(341,982) Total stockholders' equity 158,099

183,215 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 242,298

$ 276,742



_______________________________ (2) The Company adopted ASU 2016-02, "Leases" (Topic 842) using the modified retrospective method as of February 1, 2022 and elected the transition option that allows the Company not to restate the comparative periods in its financial statements in the year of adoption.



Couchbase, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities













Net loss $ (16,677)

$ (15,924)

$ (51,880)

$ (44,993) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities













Depreciation and amortization 838

708

2,304

2,114 Amortization of debt issuance costs —

37

—

52 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 6,753

3,353

18,930

7,163 Amortization of deferred commissions 4,139

3,497

12,549

9,823 Non-cash lease expense 752

—

2,152

— Foreign currency transaction losses 262

—

1,298

5 Other (124)

35

177

103 Changes in operating assets and liabilities













Accounts receivable 6,075

(2,286)

13,404

13,559 Deferred commissions (4,563)

(4,557)

(12,269)

(11,628) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,905

(36)

691

(5,884) Accounts payable (2,067)

(3,440)

1,476

1,113 Accrued compensation and benefits (1,468)

908

(7,076)

817 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (735)

1,342

300

(407) Operating lease liabilities (819)

—

(1,930)

— Deferred revenue (8,991)

(3,384)

(11,108)

(10,759) Net cash used in operating activities (14,720)

(19,747)

(30,982)

(38,922) Cash flows from investing activities













Purchases of short-term investments (41,169)

(59,146)

(110,637)

(66,279) Maturities and sales of short-term investments 48,341

7,183

81,143

19,468 Additions to property and equipment (1,617)

(564)

(4,093)

(814) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 5,555

(52,527)

(33,587)

(47,625) Cash flows from financing activities













Payments of debt —

(25,000)

—

(25,000) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 666

1,645

4,033

5,933 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under ESPP 959

—

4,484

— Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions —

—

—

214,854 Payment for fractional shares in reverse stock split —

(9)

—

(9) Payments of deferred offering costs —

(2,135)

—

(4,930) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,625

(25,499)

8,517

190,848 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (17)

(33)

(855)

(158) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,557)

(97,806)

(56,907)

104,143 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 46,881

239,789

96,231

37,840 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 39,324

$ 141,983

$ 39,324

$ 141,983 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash within the consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown above:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,781

$ 141,440

$ 38,781

$ 141,440 Restricted cash included in other assets 543

543

543

543 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 39,324

$ 141,983

$ 39,324

$ 141,983

Couchbase, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:













Total revenue $ 38,557

$ 30,824

$ 113,201

$ 88,478 Gross profit $ 33,682

$ 27,088

$ 98,894

$ 77,825 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 234

136

708

239 Add: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions 12

—

36

— Non-GAAP gross profit $ 33,928

$ 27,224

$ 99,638

$ 78,064 Gross margin 87.4 %

87.9 %

87.4 %

88.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin 88.0 %

88.3 %

88.0 %

88.2 %



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:













GAAP research and development $ 13,998

$ 13,103

$ 42,760

$ 38,267 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (1,905)

(1,085)

(5,891)

(2,224) Less: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions (69)

—

(138)

— Non-GAAP research and development $ 12,024

$ 12,018

$ 36,731

$ 36,043















GAAP sales and marketing $ 27,448

$ 22,817

$ 81,764

$ 65,714 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (2,413)

(1,292)

(6,863)

(2,521) Less: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions (115)

—

(218)

— Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 24,920

$ 21,525

$ 74,683

$ 63,193















GAAP general and administrative $ 8,828

$ 6,659

$ 25,183

$ 17,434 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (2,201)

(840)

(5,468)

(2,179) Less: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions (14)

—

(98)

— Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 6,613

$ 5,819

$ 19,617

$ 15,255



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating loss:













Total revenue $ 38,557

$ 30,824

$ 113,201

$ 88,478 Loss from operations $ (16,592)

$ (15,491)

$ (50,813)

$ (43,590) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 6,753

3,353

18,930

7,163 Add: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions 210

—

490

— Non-GAAP operating loss $ (9,629)

$ (12,138)

$ (31,393)

$ (36,427) Operating margin (43) %

(50) %

(45) %

(49) % Non-GAAP operating margin (25) %

(39) %

(28) %

(41) %



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Reconciliation of GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders to non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders:













Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (16,677)

$ (15,924)

$ (51,880)

$ (47,910) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 6,753

3,353

18,930

7,163 Add: Employer taxes on employee stock transactions 210

—

490

— Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (9,714)

$ (12,571)

$ (32,460)

$ (40,747) GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.37)

$ (0.37)

$ (1.16)

$ (2.43) Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.22)

$ (0.29)

$ (0.73)

$ (2.06) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 44,932

43,440

44,619

19,742

The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, unaudited):



Three Months Ended October 31,

Nine Months Ended October 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net cash used in operating activities $ (14,720)

$ (19,747)

$ (30,982)

$ (38,922) Less: Additions to property and equipment (1,617)

(564)

(4,093)

(814) Free cash flow $ (16,337)

$ (20,311)

$ (35,075)

$ (39,736) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 5,555

$ (52,527)

$ (33,587)

$ (47,625) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 1,625

$ (25,499)

$ 8,517

$ 190,848

Couchbase, Inc.

Key Business Metrics

(in millions)

(unaudited)



As of



July 31,

Oct. 31,

Jan. 31,

April 30,

July 31,

Oct. 31,



2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022 Annual Recurring Revenue

$ 115.2

$ 122.3

$ 132.9

$ 139.7

$ 145.2

$ 151.7

