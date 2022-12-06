Clutch Recognizes the Top 1000 Global Service Providers in 2022

The companies named are ranked based on four key criteria

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch , the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers, today released its exclusive list of the top 1000 global service providers in 2022. The list represents only the top 1% of companies on the platform across the world.

Clutch analyzes each company on the platform based on their ability to deliver within their service line, which is comprised of four key criteria:

Number, quality, and recency of verified Clutch reviews

Selection of clientele and portfolio of work

Robust company profile with competitive specializations and considerable experience

Strong brand awareness and industry recognition

"According to a recent Clutch survey of over 1,800 B2B service providers, 93% of respondents say that they use online reviews to generate social proof and trust in their work," said the Head of Marketing at Clutch, Katie Hollar. "Our platform provides buyers of B2B services with over 140,000 verified peer reviews to make well-informed decisions about the right external firms to partner with for their business needs."

About Clutch

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 5 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2022.

