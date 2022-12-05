Kellogg Employees volunteer more than 2,400 hours in communities around the world

Efforts mark nearly a decade of honoring World Food Day

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company announced today – International Volunteer Day – that employees around the world volunteered more than 2,400 hours as part of the company's Volunteer Pledge to honor World Food Day.

For nearly a decade, Kellogg has been honoring World Food Day by giving back to communities around the world. This year, the company asked employees to volunteer at least two hours, either virtually or in person. Employees from every region participated.

"Giving back to others is a long-held belief at Kellogg Company. As part of our Better Days Promise environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, Kellogg takes action to create better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 and, importantly, encourages others to do the same," said Stephanie Slingerland, Senior Director, Global Philanthropy and Social Impact. "We are proud that our employees are passionate about donating their time and efforts to help the people in the communities where we live and work thrive."

Since 2015, Kellogg employees have volunteered more than 106,000 hours to support people around the world. This year, after a nearly two-years dotted with virtual volunteer power hours, fundraisers, and individual activities, our employees were thrilled to be able to meet in person again and donate their time and effort as part of our World Food Day volunteer initiative.

In the U.S., employees volunteered in our hometown of Battle Creek, Michigan, but also across the country, sorting food at local food banks, packing backpacks with school supplies for children, cleaning up local parks, and much more.

As an added incentive, Kellogg pledged that for every hour that employees logged by the end of Nov. 30, the company would donate $10 to long-time partner, United Way to help create better days for neighbors who may be struggling with basic needs like putting food on the table for their families.

"At Kellogg, a promise is a commitment. And our Better Days Promise begins with our people," Slingerland said. "We're grateful that so many employees are passionate about helping create better days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030."

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com .

