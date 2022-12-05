InventHelp Inventor Develops Fence Installation Bracket Device (DAL-273)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved way to install horizontal rails to vertical fence posts with a supportive bracket," said an inventor, from Fort Worth, Texas, "so I invented the FENCER'S FRIEND. My design could serve as a second pair of hands, until required drilling procedures and hardware installations are complete."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective bracket device for easy and quick fence rail-to-post installation applications. In doing so, it ensures that the rail is held in place. As a result, it eliminates the need for assistance. The invention features an efficient and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, fence installers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-273, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

