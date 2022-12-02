InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Dehumidifier for Bathrooms (CTK-639)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to collect additional water in the bathroom to assist when flushing during water shortages," said an inventor, from Macedon, N.Y., "so I invented the DEHUMIDIFIER EMPTYING INTO TOILET. My green design could help to save water and money for households."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved dehumidifier for bathrooms. In doing so, it enables water to be automatically collected for use in flushing a toilet, cleaning or watering plants. As a result, it helps to conserve water during water shortages and it could help to reduce water bills. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

