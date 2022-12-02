The 1st Exchange to Launch a Zero Maker Fee Event for Futures Orders "MEXC's Changing for you".

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In September of this year, blockchain media outlet, Cointelegraph, reported that cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC has ranked as the world's top liquidity provider. Recently, MEXC announced the growth of its contract business, and its average daily trading volume has reached an increase of 1,200%.

"Users first, MEXC's Changing for you" has always been the service philosophy that MEXC adheres to. The 'Zero Maker Fee' Event is set to launch to give back to MEXC's futures users. The activity starts on December 1st.

It is understood that to date, among the mainstream cryptocurrency trading platforms, MEXC is the only platform in the world that offers zero maker fee for futures pending orders. Andrew Weiner, VP of MEXC, said: "In 2022, we will focus on optimizing futures products and basic liquidity according to users' needs. Presently, our liquidity has reached rank 1 globally amongst the top 50 trading platforms by market value."

Since Q4 of 2018, MEXC has consistently launched and upgraded their futures products. In October 2022, MEXC upgraded the futures products and launched the second-level K-line function. These upgrades not only gave users a better trading experience but also met users' needs for more timely and intuitive transaction information - allowing users to experience real-time prices, trading volume, order depth, and more exciting and technical features.

In terms of consistently engaging with MEXC users, MEXC regularly launches Futures M-Day, Super X-Game, Contract Carnival Week, and other user-friendly activities that bring various rewards and bonuses to their users. This 'Zero Maker Fee' Event is a unique and one of many long-lasting and high-level activities featured on the platform.

MEXC's perpetual contract has launched more than 169 tokens and 179 trading pairs now, covering multiple focuses such as public chain, cross-chain, Layer 2, DeFi, and other sectors. MEXC's perpetual contract is the fastest performing function run on the entire network. It has the most abundant derivatives that can be traded, providing each user with various and precise choices.

