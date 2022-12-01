Wreaths Across America Announces Major Donation from Jersey Mike's Subs and Issues Challenge to the Public

Now through December 14, every $15 Veteran Wreath Sponsorship made for placement at Arlington National Cemetery will be matched by the company up to $300,000

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) is proud to announce that Jersey Mike's Subs, a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with more than 2,300 locations nationwide, has made a $300,000 donation and issued a challenge to help raise funds to sponsor veterans' wreaths for placement at Arlington National Cemetery.

Through this generous donation, Jersey Mike's has once again stepped up to help WAA reach its goal of placing a live balsam remembrance wreath at the headstone of every one of the nation's veterans buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Starting today, Dec. 1, through Wed., Dec. 14, 2022, every $15 wreath sponsorship made at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/JerseyMikes will be matched by the company, up to $300,000.

Since 2010, Jersey Mike's has supported WAA's mission with contributions totaling more than $3 million dollars. Last year, across the country more than 2.4 million sponsored veterans' wreaths were placed in honor of veterans, including on all the markers of those buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Jersey Mike's franchisees across the country support the year-long mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach, through a variety of programs.

"Experiencing the placement of a wreath, and knowing the impact that one simple action has for so many, is truly meaningful," said Peter Cancro, founder and CEO, Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc. "The thought of a headstone being left bare is unimaginable and we want to help make sure that doesn't happen."

For more information about participating at Arlington on National Wreaths Across America Day – this year, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 – please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/ARLING. To find a participating location near you to support or to learn how you can volunteer locally in your community click here .

"The veterans we honor committed themselves unselfishly at the most critical moments in our nation's history," said Karen Worcester, WAA's executive director. "The generous support of the wonderful people at Jersey Mike's ensures that we will be able to fulfill our mission in remembrance of these brave men and women."

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

ABOUT JERSEY MIKE'S SUBS

Jersey Mike's Subs, with more than 2,300 locations nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflected in its mission statement "Giving…making a difference in someone's life." For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes.com).

