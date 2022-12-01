MOYNIHAN TRAIN HALL CONTINUES CULTURAL PARTNERSHIP WITH SING FOR HOPE HOLIDAY CONCERT SERIES, LAUNCHING THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1ST at 4PM ET

FEATURING THE SING FOR HOPE YOUTH CHORUS WITH SPECIAL GUESTS INCLUDING SOPRANO ALYSON CAMBRIDGE, AND UNVEILING OF NEW SING FOR HOPE PIANO

The Western Hemisphere's busiest transportation facility continues its commitment to best-in-class travel experience with live music and special performances in celebration of the holiday season.

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moynihan Train Hall announced today the launch of its holiday concert series in partnership with the non-profit Sing for Hope, designed to welcome travelers to the arts capital of New York City. Featured artists will include the acclaimed Harlem Sings, renowned American soprano Alyson Cambridge, award-winning Klezmer musician Ljova, The Sing for Hope Youth Chorus, and more. A special Sing for Hope Piano created by Julia Cocuzza will be unveiled as part of the celebration.

Moynihan Train Hall continues cultural partnership with Sing for Hope Holiday Concert Series

Beginning Thursday, December 1st at 4:00PM, the Sing for Hope Holiday Concert Series at Moynihan Train Hall will offer even more world-class musical performances reflective of New York City's diverse cultural landscape. Spearheaded and supported by Empire State Development, the Sing for Hope series will continue to elevate the travel experience for hundreds of thousands of travelers in December and provide employment for many of New York City's finest artists from Broadway, Lincoln Center, and more.

"Sing for Hope's presence at Moynihan Train Hall throughout 2022 has brilliantly complemented the design and architecture of the building with the singular magic that is live music in NYC public spaces. The Sing for Hope artists bring holiday cheer to passengers and visitors, offering unexpected moments of delight," said Helen Twingley of Sound Color Story, Moynihan Train Hall Marketing and Communications representative.

Sing for Hope Co-Founder Monica Yunus said, "Sing for Hope is best known for our beloved Sing for Hope Pianos, launched in 2010, and today one of NYC's largest annual public arts programs. What could be better now than to continue to bring our harmonies to Moynihan Train Hall, the newest jewel of our city?"

Continued Sing for Hope Co-Founder Camille Zamora, "It's a dream for Sing for Hope to partner with Moynihan Train Hall to employ NYC's renowned creative community to enrich the transit hub experience, and to remind everyone why we all love New York City! Artists are the special sauce of our city, and SFH is honored to provide employment for musicians as our industry continues to recover from the pandemic."

Sing for Hope's programming at Moynihan Train Hall includes vibrant instrumental and vocal performances from a broad range of genres each week. Featured ensembles and artists range from community choruses to leading Broadway stars to jazz greats and more.

Response to Sing for Hope at Moynihan Train Hall continues to be uniformly positive. At a recent performance, commuter Andy Dorka paused for a moment to enjoy music performed by the all-star quintet of Victoria Paterson, Hiroko Taguchi, Clara Warnaar, Philip Payton, and Peter Sachon. In Mr. Dorka's words "This is the highlight of my day every day… No matter what kind of day I may have had, the music just lifts me and puts me in an absolutely good, relaxing mood on my way home."

Get involved: if interested in sponsoring the Moynihan Train Hall Music Series with Sing for Hope, contact: media@moynihantrainhall.nyc

ABOUT MOYNIHAN TRAIN HALL

Moynihan Train Hall is the city's newest grand civic icon. Led by Empire State Development, New York State's economic development agency, the $1.6 billion project transforms the 100+ year-old James A. Farley Post Office Building into a modern, world-class transit hub – an idea first proposed by the late United States Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan more than a quarter-century ago. At 255,000-square-feet, housing both Amtrak and Long Island Rail Road ticketing and waiting areas, the unrivaled design includes state-of-the-art security features and a contemporary, digital passenger experience. Moynihan Train Hall achieved the U.S. Green Building Council's rigorous Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver rating and is the first building worldwide to successfully qualify for certification under the new LEED for Transit (Building Design + Construction) rating system. Visit moynihantrainhall.nyc for more info.

ABOUT SING FOR HOPE

Sing for Hope harnesses the power of the arts to create a better world. Our creative programs bring hope, healing, and connection to millions of people in hospitals, schools, care facilities, refugee camps, transit hubs, and community spaces worldwide. A non-profit organization founded in New York City in response to the events of 9/11, Sing for Hope partners with hundreds of community-based organizations, mobilizes thousands of artists in creative service, and produces artist-created Sing for Hope Pianos across the US and around the world. The official Cultural Partner of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates, Sing for Hope champions art for all because we believe the arts have an unmatched capacity to uplift, unite, and heal.

Sing for Hope's work is made possible by the Sing for Hope Founders' Circle: The International Foundation for Arts and Culture (Dr. Haruhisa Handa, Chairman, Sing for Hope Global Patron), The Arnhold Foundation in loving memory of Sissy and Henry Arnhold, The Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, The Anna-Maria & Stephen Kellen Foundation, Jacqueline Novogratz and Chris Anderson, The Seedlings Foundation, and Ann Ziff; The National Endowment for the Arts; New York State Council on the Arts; and Fosun International. Learn more at singforhope.org.

Media contact:

Helen Twingley

Communications and Marketing, Moynihan Train Hall

helen@soundcolorstory.com

View original content:

SOURCE Sing for Hope; Moynihan Train Hall