FIRST BANK & TRUST CO. OF VIRGINIA OPENS FULL-SERVICE BRANCH IN LILLINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA

Expansion of Lillington Operations Represents Growth for Regional Agriculture Lending

ABINGDON, Va., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank & Trust Co. of Virginia continues its North Carolina expansion, adding full-service operations in Lillington, North Carolina and recruiting top agriculture lending specialists throughout the region. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Lillington branch on Wednesday, November 30.

The Lillington branch, which opened as a loan production office in late 2021, is the bank's second full-service location in North Carolina and 26th full-service location across Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina. With eight additional loan production offices, First Bank & Trust Co. of Virginia now offers 34 total locations.

In August of 2021, Trevor Smith became the bank's first employee in the region, serving Harnett, Johnston, Cumberland, Lee, Duplin, Sampson, Wake and Greene Counties as a senior vice president and agriculture & commercial lending officer.

In May of 2022, Smith was joined by Nelson Powell, Jay Smith, and Gloria Turner, an experienced agriculture lending team with extensive knowledge of the local region's agriculture lending needs. Both Powell and Smith joined the bank as senior vice presidents, agriculture & commercial lending officers. Turner serves as a relationship manager, providing both portfolio management and in-depth financial analysis for the team. Together, Powell, Smith and Turner represent a combined total of 57 years' experience in the agriculture lending industry, most of which originates within the immediate region. Powell and Turner are both residents of Clinton, North Carolina, while Smith resides in Fuquay Varina.

President & CEO, Mark Nelson, said, "The expansion of our services in the Lillington market is only made possible by the dedicated efforts of our agriculture lending team. This team has worked hard to build a loyal customer base in the region, and we know they will support us as we continue expanding the services we offer in Lillington."

"Opening this branch is a continuation of the incredible successes we have celebrated over the last year," said Keith Phillips, senior vice president and manager of the agricultural lending division. "We have added locations and staff throughout the bank's footprint, and we've grown our portfolio in an agriculture lending market that continues to be competitive."

Phillips, who was recently announced as this year's recipient of the American Bankers Association's Bruning Award, oversees ag lenders throughout Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina.

The bank, which remains a Farm Service Agency (FSA) preferred lender in seven states, recently announced updated rankings, which list First Bank & Trust Company as the nation's fourth largest agricultural lending portfolio among ag banks and the 30th largest agricultural lender among all U.S. commercial banks.

The Lillington branch is at 818 McKinney Pkwy, Lillington, NC 27546 and will be open 8:30 – 5:00, Monday – Friday.

About First Bank & Trust Co. of Virginia

First Bank & Trust Co. of Virginia is an extension of The First Bank & Trust Company brand into North Carolina. First Bank & Trust Co. of Virginia offers comprehensive lending solutions managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. First Bank & Trust Co. of Virginia was formed to differentiate from similarly named institutions in the state of North Carolina.

About First Bank & Trust Company

First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with more than thirty office locations throughout Southwest Virginia, Virginia's New River and Shenandoah Valleys and Northeast Tennessee. The bank's financial solutions include free checking products for personal and business accounts, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. Lending solutions are managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive wealth management solutions are available through First Trust & Wealth Management.

For more information, visit www.firstbank.com.

