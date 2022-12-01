EKA Mobility's Next-Generation Commercial Electric Vehicles to Feature AAM's e-Beam Technology

DETROIT, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. (AAM) (NYSE: AXL), a leading global Tier 1 automotive supplier of driveline and metal forming technologies, and EKA Mobility, an electric vehicle and technology company, have announced a collaboration whereby AAM will supply EKA Mobility's first ever e-Beam axle for the company's 2.5T battery electric commercial vehicle.

EKA Mobility is a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries Limited, India's largest integrated commercial vehicle seating, interiors and specialty vehicles company.

The collaboration will enhance EKA's battery-electric commercial vehicle portfolio through the use of AAM's industry-leading components and technologies. The partnership will accelerate development of efficient, sustainable, reliable and profitable electric light commercial vehicles globally, and will extend EKA's soon-to-be-launched 2.5T small commercial vehicle.

"We are delighted to collaborate with AAM as one of our key partners in bringing our new energy commercial electric vehicles to market," said Dr. Sudhir Mehta, Chairman, EKA & Pinnacle Industries Limited. "Together with AAM's extensive knowledge, presence and leadership in the global automotive markets, we look forward to bringing zero-emission mobility solutions globally."

"AAM continues to grow our electric propulsion business with strategic opportunities in new markets with new customers like EKA," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "AAM's goal is to be a key OEM partner in electric propulsion from components to full systems. This collaboration is another example of how AAM is helping its global customers transition to an electric future."

Mehta said that EKA is committed to choosing the most advanced technologies in order to extend product life, making vehicles even more sustainable and valuable.

"AAM is producing some of the best technology in electric mobility, and this partnership is a step toward our shared vision of cleaner, sustainable and efficient mobility," Mehta said.

EKA Mobility recently launched its 9-meter electric bus that provides a solid platform for sustainable and efficient public transport in cities around the world, along with reliable and profitable operations for customers. The product, completely designed and manufactured in India, received the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) certification from ARAI. The first vehicles will be on roads soon. The company also plans to launch a range of light commercial vehicles that will offer a 50-percent reduction in the total cost of ownership and will be a game-changer in the last-mile delivery vehicle segment.

To learn more about AAM's e-Beam axles and AAM's full electric drive technology portfolio, visit AAM.com/Future.

About EKA:

EKA is an automotive and technology company creating a new global CV electric mobility paradigm. With an industry-leading team, cutting-edge technology, modular designs, and lean manufacturing processes, EKA's vision is to bring reliable and efficient mobility solutions to the masses. EKA's sharable technologies and low-investment production processes will enable the lowest TCO and democratize electric vehicles for mass adaptation. To learn more, visit ekamobility.com.

About AAM

As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with nearly 85 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

Media Contacts:

Christopher M. Son, AAM

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

(313) 758-4814

chris.son@aam.com

S. Harshita, EKA Mobility

+91-70301-52828

harshita.s@ekamobility.com

