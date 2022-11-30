Takis® Snacks Levels Up with the Launch of Takis® Tower in the Metaverse

Brand brings gamified experience for fans to the online gaming platform, Decentraland

COPPELL, Texas, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Takis® snacks, the iconic brand known for its intensely good spicy rolled tortilla chip, today announced an exciting expansion into the virtual world with the debut of its Takis® Tower. Taking the brand's intensity to a new "level," this tower will be accessible to avatars on Decentraland, a popular virtual reality platform.

Emerging technology has spurred a new age in digital marketing focused on the online world, and Takis® snacks is leveraging these trends to develop interactive ways to engage with fans. As the brand boldly establishes its presence in the metaverse, its iconic Takis Fuego® rolled tortilla chip will shine as the defining piece of the virtual tower, where users can fully participate in the Takis® online realm.

The Takis® Tower will feature an immersive experience in which avatars navigate their way through the building on platforms, walkways, and obstacles at each level in the pursuit of a limited-edition Takis® t-shirt wearable. Elements of the Takis® brand will be integrated throughout the tower's design, including product images as platforms for avatars to advance to the next floor.

To kickstart this digital Takis® experience, fans and consumers can visit decentraland.org to set up an account and create an online avatar. Decentraland is free to all users with computer access on Chrome or Firefox browsers. Once registered, users can find the Takis® Tower at coordinates [-57,14].

"We are always looking for unconventional ways to intensify our brand, and we have now entered a new realm of possibilities with the debut of the Takis® Tower," said Sandra Peregrina, Marketing Director of Salty Snacks for Barcel USA. "Our official entry into the metaverse brings Takis® to a whole new dimension, and we are more than excited to offer this one-of-a-kind, gamified experience to fans to partake in personalized interaction beyond the physical world."

For more information about Takis® and its new metaverse experience, visit http://takis.us/. As the first step in its online launch, fans can also stay tuned for more exciting Takis® Tower and metaverse updates at https://takisus.com/takistower/.

Takis® is the most well-known brand of Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries. Barcel USA is an exciting, young and fast-growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas, with a strong presence in the largest markets nationwide. Takis are no ordinary snacks; they are the most intense snacks in the world. With different varieties: Takis® Rolled Tortilla Chips, Takis® Stix, Takis® Waves, Takis® Pop! and Takis® Hot Nuts. Takis® snacks are for the strong, brave and daring. Visit us at www.barcel-usa.com/Takis

