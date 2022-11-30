Stand for Life Launches New Holistic Pro-Life Movement

Stand for Life Conference Jan. 18-19 in Washington, D.C.

Aims to Elevate the Dignity of All Human Life

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new alliance is rising up to change the perspective and tone on what it means to be pro-life and to cultivate a society that embraces a holistic view of life. Stand for Life, a collective impact alliance and movement, is launching Jan 18-19 in Washington, D.C. through a conference that aims to affirm the human dignity and inherent value of the pre-born and also increase support for mothers and families before, during and after an unexpected pregnancy.

"We believe this is a critical moment to enhance the holistic pro-life movement by engaging, educating and equipping others to build a culture that believes everyone has inherent value and should be treated with dignity and respect," said Lauren McAfee, founder of Stand for Life. "Women facing an unexpected pregnancy may feel overwhelmed, scared, trapped, or don't know where to turn. We hope through the work of Stand for Life, women and families will find support and encouragement as they face an unplanned pregnancy."

The Stand for Life Conference will launch this effort through two days of speakers, leading voices, experts and influencers to unify more than 100 organizations and the public, provide a vision of hope for cultural transformation and equip the next generation to affirm and protect the dignity of all human life.

Speakers will include Lauren McAfee, founder of Stand for Life; Elizabeth Graham, CEO of Stand for Life; Benjamin Watson, commentator and former NFL player; Nick Vujicic, evangelist and author; Jamie Ivey, author and speaker; David Platt, pastor of McLean Bible Church and author; Russell Moore, editor in chief and public theologian at Christianity Today; Missie Branch, associate dean of students to women and director of graduate life at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary; Brent Leatherwood, president of Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission; Bishop J. Drew Sheard, presiding bishop & chief apostle of Church of God in Christ; Justin Giboney, president of AND Campaign; Cherilyn Holloway, founder of Pro-Black Pro-Life; and Elicia Horton, church planter, author and speaker. Performing artists are Shane and Shane, the Worship Initiative (Davy Flowers) and Lecrae.

"It's critical that we take a holistic view of what it means to be pro-life, created in the image of God, which means that every single life is cared for because they have inherent dignity, value and worth before and after birth," said Graham. "We want to make abortion unthinkable and unnecessary in the hearts and minds of our culture, but we have to do that with love, compassion, understanding, empathy, engagement and tangible support.

The Stand for Life Conference will be held at the Marriott Marquis (901 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001). General admission is $49, while group admission for ten people or more is $35. Early access to the event with reserved seating and an opportunity to meet speakers is already sold out.

Stand for Life is launching out of the need to bring a new perspective on what it means to be pro-life. The organization connects, unifies and mobilizes organizations and leaders and engages, educates and equips others to build a culture that believes everyone is made in the image of God, has inherent value and should be treated with dignity and respect.

To register for the conference or for more information visit StandForLife.com .

