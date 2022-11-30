China TAILG, Global Electric Transportation Pioneer

HANOI, Vietnam , Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 26th to 28th, the "Electric Two-wheelers Pilot Project" was successfully launched with a following handover ceremony. The project is jointly developed by TAILG, United Nations Environment Programme, China's Belt and Road Environmental Technology Exchange and Transfer Center, Vietnam University of Transport Technology and relevant departments of the Vietnamese government.

As a partner of the United Nations in its electric travelling project, TAILG has donated customized electric e-scooters to provide technical and product support for low-carbon travelling.

The Vietnamese government expresses its appreciation for the contribution made by TAILG to promote Vietnam's transition from gasoline to electricity and to improve the living environment of local inhabitants. Ms. Yeoju Jeong, the representative of the United Nations Environment Programme, expressed her recognition of and appreciation for the efforts made by TAILG to power global electric travelling.

As a partner of the United Nations in its electric travelling programme, TAILG has paid repeated visits to the headquarters of the United Nations Environment Programme — the only Chinese manufacturer of electric 2&3 wheelers invited. TAILG has also attended United Nations Environment Conferences and carried out strategic cooperation with the United Nations Environment Programme. It has actively participated in global environmental and climate improvement programmes by joining hands with the United Nations Environment Programme to launch pilot projects of electric travelling in Kenya, Uganda, the Philippines and other countries around the world. TAILG has introduced China's rich experiences in low-carbon transportation and advanced electric vehicle industry chain to the whole world. Over the years, it has made remarkable achievements, with its products sold to more than 90 countries and regions.

Up to now, TAILG owns more than 1,000 patents, including the core patents for power-saving technologies. As a standard setter, an industry pioneer and an explorer of frontier technologies, TAILG is a renowned brand in China and across the globe.

In the future, TAILG will continue to uphold the concept of low-carbon travelling, and promote global electric transportation with sustained technological innovation.

