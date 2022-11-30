Charlie Health Expands Services to Colorado, Furthering its Mission to Make Behavioral Health Treatment Accessible for Today's Youth

BOZEMAN, Mont., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie Health, the largest provider of virtual intensive outpatient programming (IOP) for young people and families in crisis, announces its expansion into Colorado. With this critical development, the company will provide an effective and accessible virtual treatment option for youth and families in Colorado, which currently ranks 42nd in both pediatric mental illness and lack of access to care ( 2021 State of Mental Health in America Report ).

"The youth mental health crisis is devastating Colorado, with recent statewide data showing a 103% uptick in mental health-related emergency room visits since 2019," ( Children's Hospital Colorado ) said Carter Barnhart, CEO and Co-Founder of Charlie Health. "Simultaneously, only 22% of youth in Colorado are receiving the mental healthcare they need. Our mission at Charlie Health is to provide life-saving solutions to young people and families when and where they need it most. With our expansion into Colorado, we're going to be able to save countless lives and heal families statewide."

Charlie Health currently provides its services to 17 states across the country. With this latest expansion into Colorado, Charlie Health is filling three major gaps in the current landscape of mental health treatment options: accessibility, availability, and efficacy.

"Families in Colorado are too often left without quality options when faced with a mental health crisis," said Laura Sebulsky, Senior Regional Director of Clinical Outreach. "Once-weekly therapy is not enough for serious mental health issues, and traditional residential programs typically have monthslong waitlists or a lack of personal attention. Coloradans need an in-between solution–that's what we're here for."

Charlie Health, in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania, recently published a study that demonstrates the effectiveness of virtual IOP for high acuity youth. Based on data collected over the course of nine months from 495 clients enrolled in Charlie Health, 71% of those who reported active suicidal ideation before entering the program were no longer suicidal post-discharge; 60% no longer reported symptoms of depression; 58% were no longer self-harming.

Charlie Health's virtual IOP combines evidence-based supported groups, family therapy, and individual therapy into care plans that allow clients to heal from home, effectively eliminating all traditional barriers to care. The program's supported groups match peers based on age, mental health history, and lived experiences. As peer-reviewed research has found, Charlie Health's model produces industry-leading client outcomes, including higher attendance rates and lower levels of serious mental health symptoms.

About Charlie Health

Charlie Health , founded in 2020, is the largest virtual-first mental health clinic for teens and young adults who need more than weekly mental health support. Charlie Health provides young people (ages 12-28) struggling with serious mental health disorders personalized Intensive Outpatient Programming (IOP) consisting of supported groups, individual therapy, and family therapy. By providing individualized and evidence-based mental health support, Charlie Health ensures that sustainable healing is available to all.

