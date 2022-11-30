Barbara Bush Foundation Hosts Book Event with Huma Abedin

Event at the Planet Word Museum highlighted Abedin's memoir, "Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy hosted a book event featuring author Huma Abedin at the Planet Word Museum on Tuesday, November 29. The focus of the evening was a conversation with Abedin about her memoir, "Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds."

Abedin has spent her entire career in public service and national politics, beginning as an intern in then-first lady Hillary Clinton's office in 1996. She went on to serve in roles including senior advisor during Secretary Clinton's time in the U.S. Senate and deputy chief of staff at the U.S. Department of State, and she currently serves as Secretary Clinton's chief of staff. She published her first book, a memoir titled "Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds," in 2021.

"I was so happy to participate in this event with the Barbara Bush Foundation. If there is one issue we can all agree on, it's the importance of literacy for every single adult and child in America and around the world," said Abedin. "Literacy empowers every individual to reach their full potential, and I was honored to share experiences from my own memoir this evening."

Gina Adams, corporate vice president for government and regulatory affairs at FedEx Corporation, served as moderator for the conversation. Adams began her career as an attorney at the U.S. Department of Transportation before joining FedEx in 1992. She has been recognized with numerous honors, most recently by the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. with the inaugural Arne M. Sorenson Excellence in Leadership Award for her efforts in strengthening ties between the local business, civic, diplomatic and philanthropic communities, and by "Washingtonian" as one of its 500 most influential people.

Ashley Davis, founding partner of West Front Strategies; Anita McBride, executive in residence at American University's Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies and director of the university's First Ladies Initiative; and Katharine Weymouth, chief operating officer at ShineTogether, served as co-hosts for this event in support of the Barbara Bush Foundation's mission.

"It's been a pleasure to work alongside my fellow co-hosts in support of literacy – a cause that is so fundamentally important to the future of our country," said Katharine Weymouth. "Any issue that impacts more than half of American adults is one that should be top of mind here in Washington, D.C., and this has been a wonderful opportunity to build engagement."

"Events like this one are critically important to help raise awareness about our country's literacy crisis," said British A. Robinson, president and CEO of the Barbara Bush Foundation. "Barbara Bush was known for bringing together bestselling authors and influencers in support of the cause, and it's an honor to carry on that tradition as we continue to pursue our mission of building a stronger, more equitable America through literacy."

The Barbara Bush Foundation is grateful to the following for their generous sponsorship of this event: American Property Casualty Insurance Association, American Telemedicine Association, Anita Antenucci, Ashley Davis, Maximilian and Margaret Grant, Robert and Mary Haft, Winton Holladay, Chris Lucey and Katie Jack, Tina Manatos, Timothy and Anita McBride, James and Sara McCann, Susan Neeley, Embassy of the State of Qatar in the U.S., Hon. Mike and Kristi Rogers, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., Alexa Fish Ward, and Katharine Weymouth

About the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy: The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy has been the nation's leading advocate for family literacy for more than three decades. Established by former First Lady Barbara Bush in 1989, the Foundation is a public charity dedicated to creating a stronger, more equitable America in which everyone can read, write and comprehend in order to navigate the world with dignity. To learn more, visit www.BarbaraBush.org.

