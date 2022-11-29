THOR Industries Urges Outdoor Enthusiasts to Give the Gift of Nature this GivingTuesday

RV industry leader promotes nonprofit partner National Forest Foundation focused on preserving nature

ELKHART, Ind., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THOR Industries, Inc . (NYSE: THO) is leveraging social media and its online presence to encourage contributions to its nonprofit partners this GivingTuesday. Observed on the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving, GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that encourages donations to charitable organizations in communities around the world.

(PRNewsfoto/THOR Industries) (PRNewswire)

THOR's multi-year partnership with National Forest Foundation focuses on conserving public lands for the enjoyment of RVers and outdoor enthusiasts for generations to come. National Forest Foundation (NFF), the only nonprofit dedicated to addressing the challenges facing 193 million acres of national forests and grasslands, including wildfires, insects, disease, preservation and maintenance of camp sites and trails, is visited by millions each year.

"Working with the National Forest Foundation is an honor for the THOR family of companies. We know from our own experiences that nature is a great connector and healer, regardless of who you are or where you are from," said Bob Martin, THOR President and CEO. "We hope others who are passionate about nature and its healing power will join in our support of this organization on GivingTuesday."

"GivingTuesday is always an important day for our organization, as it is for many nonprofits," says Mary Mitsos, President and CEO of the National Forest Foundation. "It's not just about fundraising; it's about giving back to the people and places you care about. We're thankful for partners like THOR Industries who have shared their generosity with us for years so that together we can give back to our forests, grasslands, and communities for generations to come."

Donations can be made by going to www.thorindustries.com/giving-tuesday.

