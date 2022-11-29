How the most successful program in U.S. Mint history began from the person who created it.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent news reports, a silver proof Pennsylvania State Quarter is worth up to $55. This week on U.S. Money Reserve's "In Conversation" 35th Director of the U.S Mint (1994-2000) and U.S. Money Reserve President, Philip N. Diehl and 38th Director of the U.S. Mint (2006-2011) and U.S. Money Reserve's Senior IRA Strategist, Edmund C. Moy reveal secrets behind the 50-state quarter program.

Secrets Behind the Statehood Quarter Program Revealed

Watch the latest video to learn more.

The idea of a state quarter program had been floating around for about two decades before Director Diehl started at the U.S. Mint. The mint did not have the capabilities to execute the program during that time.

Director Diehl took the time to develop the capabilities at the mint and overcame the opposition of the Treasury Department to launch this program. When the program was live, it would take ten years to roll out. Eventually, this would generate between $3-4 billion dollars in seigniorage, the government term for profit that the mint makes.

Director Moy still remembers his "incredible experience" at his first quarter launch at the base of Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. A generation of children learned about geography and history collecting the quarters. His adult daughters still have their 50-State Quarter collector books that they still look through.

