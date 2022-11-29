Normalyze Joins Cloud Security Alliance

Company's Co-Founder and CTO, Ravi Ithal, joins CxO Advisory Council to share best practices for securing enterprise cloud data

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Normalyze, a data-first cloud security platform, today announced that it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

Normalyze helps organizations protect all the data they run in the cloud. The rise of Cloud Computing has increased the complexity of the enterprise attack surface. As a result, security teams don't know where their data resides or its value, leading to difficulty avoiding data breaches. While historically security professionals focused on protecting assets, not data, Normalyze put data security at the center of information security where it belongs. With Normalyze, users can discover and visualize their cloud data attack surface within minutes and get real-time visibility and control into their security posture including access, configurations, and sensitive data to secure cloud infrastructures at scale.

Additionally, co-founder and CTO, Ravi Ithal, has joined CSA CxO Trust, a broad-based initiative to elevate the knowledge of cloud computing and cybersecurity among organizational executive teams and governing bodies. Ithal has extensive background in enterprise and cloud security and is a prolific inventor with over 40 granted patents related to cybersecurity. Most recently, Ithal was named to the Enterprise Security Tech Cyber Influencer Top 10 List, which recognizes the top cybersecurity influencers providing immense value to the industry with groundbreaking research, visionary thought leadership, and consistent leadership and culture-building accolades.

Before Normalyze, Ithal was the cofounder and chief architect of Netskope, a leading provider of cloud-native solutions to businesses for data protection and defense against threats in the cloud. Prior to Netskope, Ithal was one of the founding engineers of Palo Alto Networks. Prior to his time at Palo Alto Networks, Ithal held engineering roles at Juniper and Cisco.

"There are dozens of reasons driving enterprise organizations to cloud computing, including the need for hyperscale, elasticity, scalable machine learning, metaverse applications, and more. But in this new world with continuous changes to not only infrastructure but enterprise data security posture, existing cloud security solutions fall short to help companies discover, classify sensitive data and secure it. Normalyze is thrilled to bring this lens to the Cloud Security Alliance to have broad, yet applicable discussions about cloud data at scale," said Ithal.

"We're excited to welcome Normalyze into the Cloud Security Alliance as a trusted partner and member. The company's approach to security within cloud computing is incredibly relevant for our members and growing community," said Jim Reavis, CEO and co-founder of the Cloud Security Alliance.

About the Cloud Security Alliance:

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events and products. CSA's activities, knowledge and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers, to governments, entrepreneurs and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

About Normalyze:

Normalyze is a pioneering provider of cloud data security solutions helping customers secure their data, applications, identities, and infrastructure across public clouds. With Normalyze, organizations can discover and visualize their cloud data attack surface within minutes and get real-time visibility and control into their security posture including access, configurations, and sensitive data to secure cloud infrastructures at scale. The Normalyze agentless and machine-learning scanning platform continuously discovers resources, sensitive data and access paths across all cloud environments. The company was founded by industry veterans Ravi Ithal and Amer Deeba and has several customers, including Corelight, Netskope, and Orkes. The company is funded by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Battery Ventures. For more information, please visit normalyze.ai.

