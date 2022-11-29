NEW Episode: The White House 1600 Sessions Podcast "David Rubenstein on Patriotic Philanthropy"

White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin Discusses Volunteerism with Best-Selling Author David Rubenstein

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association released a new episode of The White House 1600 Sessions podcast today, "David Rubenstein on Patriotic Philanthropy." In the episode, Stewart McLaurin, president of the White House Historical Association, speaks with best-selling author David Rubenstein about his new book, How to Invest: Masters on the Craft, and his lasting legacy of patriotic philanthropy.

(PRNewsfoto/White House Historical Association) (PRNewswire)

Rubenstein worked in the White House during the Carter Administration and tells McLaurin that he credits much of his success as an investor to having had that experience.

"I came from modest economic circumstances and tried to give back to the country that was very good to me," said Rubenstein. "One of the ways I try to give it back is through patriotic philanthropy, reminding people of the history and heritage of this country."

Rubenstein has been a leader in the area of patriotic philanthropy, having made transformative gifts to numerous organizations of historic importance, including the Washington Monument, Monticello, Mount Vernon, The Kennedy Center, the Library of Congress, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, and the White House Historical Association.

"What Rubenstein has done to raise awareness and sustain history, education and these extraordinary monuments is great for our country," said McLaurin. "His gifts to the Association have allowed us to extend our reach and impact far beyond what we could have ever dreamed."

Rubenstein's interest in the preservation and restoration of items of national importance inspired his support of the White House Historical Association. Established in 2010, The David M. Rubenstein National Center for White House History is the research and educational hub for the Association and is also the repository of the Digital Library and related digital resources.

The White House Historical Association is grateful for the generous gifts that make the work of protecting, preserving, and providing public access to the rich history of America's Executive Mansion possible. Tax-deductible donations will be matched on this Giving Tuesday at this link.

To hear the full episode, visit https://www.whitehousehistory.org/the-white-house-1600-sessions/david-rubenstein-on-patriotic-philanthropy.

The 1600 Sessions is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

The White House 1600 Sessions

White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin. McLaurin is the host of "The White House 1600 Sessions," the Association's official audio and video podcast devoted to exploring the history, cultural impact, untold stories, and personal accounts of America's most iconic residence and highest office.

About the White House Historical Association

The White House Historical Association was founded in 1961 by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy to support her vision to restore and preserve the Executive Mansion and its legacy for generations to come. Mrs. Kennedy sought to inspire Americans, especially children, to explore and engage with American history and its presidents. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that has contributed more than $100 million to the White House in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit WhiteHouseHistory.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE White House Historical Association