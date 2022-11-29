McCormick Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) today declared an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.37 to $0.39 per share on its common stocks, payable January 9, 2023 to shareholders of record December 30, 2022. This marks the 37th consecutive year that the Company has increased its quarterly dividend.

Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman & CEO, said "Our proven strategies are designed to drive long-term profitable growth and build value for our shareholders. We are proud to be a Dividend Aristocrat and remain committed to our long history of returning cash to shareholders. I am pleased to announce another dividend increase."

McCormick has paid dividends each year since 1925.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

