Jocelyn Alo and Sierra Romero Join Rawlings® Advisory Staff

Fastpitch Superstars to be Featured in Bat and Glove Marketing Campaigns for Iconic Sporting Goods Manufacturer

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., today announced the addition of Jocelyn Alo and Sierra Romero to the Rawlings roster of sponsored professional athletes. Both Alo and Romero will serve as endorsers for Rawlings softball products, specifically bats and gloves, while offering feedback and input on future product designs.

(PRNewsFoto/Rawlings) (PRNewswire)

"Jocelyn Alo and Sierra Romero have proven to be exemplary ambassadors for fastpitch softball, and their impressive statistics and accolades speak for themselves," said Mark Kraemer, director of sports marketing at Rawlings. "They bring with them a determined work ethic and unmatched passion for the game, and we're confident that the sport of fastpitch softball and the Rawlings brand will benefit tremendously as a result of their efforts."

Alo recently finished her final season of collegiate softball as a Women's College World Series champion playing for the Oklahoma Sooners. This past season, she set the NCAA® Division I career home run record (122) and was named USA Softball's Collegiate Player of the Year and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association's (NFCA) Player of the Year. This summer, Alo received the ESPY for Best College Athlete, Women's Sports. She currently plays for the Oklahoma City Spark in the Women's Professional Fastpitch (WPF) league.

Romero is a 2016 graduate of the University of Michigan, where she set numerous records for the Wolverines. To top off her collegiate career, Romero broke the NCAA Division I record for runs scored (302) and grand slams (11), which still stand today. In addition to being awarded First Team All-American honors in 2016, Romero was named USA Softball's Collegiate Player of the Year and the inaugural NFCA National Player of the Year, and she was the recipient of the Honda Sports Award as the nation's best softball player. Romero represented Mexico in the 2020 Summer Olympics and is currently competing with Athletes Unlimited, a women's professional softball league established in 2020.

Rawlings plans to release new fastpitch products with a corresponding marketing campaign featuring Alo and Romero beginning in spring 2023. These signature items will be available on Rawlings.com and via the retail and team dealer trade channels.

About Rawlings

Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings.

Rawlings is the Official Base, Baseball, Helmet, Face Guard and Glove of Major League Baseball, the Official Baseball of Minor League Baseball and the Official Baseball and Softball of the NCAA and the NAIA. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rawlings