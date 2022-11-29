InventHelp Inventor Develops Training Aid for Dart Players (TRO 725)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a training aid to encourage dart players to learn and use proper form and technique when throwing darts," said an inventor, from Bourget, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the PERFECT TEACHER. My design could be used as part of a consistent training/practice regimen."

The invention provides an effective training aid for dart players. In doing so, it ensures that the player's throwing arm is in the proper raised position. As a result, it prevents the arm from moving and it helps improve technique and performance. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for dart players. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

