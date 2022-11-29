Cansortium Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

- Q3 Revenue up 42% YoY to $22.1 Million -

- Q3 Adjusted EBITDA up 15% QoQ and More Than 2x YoY to a Record $11.7 Million, with $5.4 Million of Cash from Operations -

MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent™ brand, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Unless otherwise indicated, all results are presented in U.S. dollars.

Cansortium Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Cansortium Inc) (PRNewswire)

"We continued to execute on our profitability objectives during the third quarter, leading to another period of gross margin expansion and a record bottom line with strong cash flow generation," said CEO Robert Beasley. "Had it not been for Hurricane Ian driving store closures in late September, we would have generated our 11th consecutive quarter of revenue growth, so I am very pleased with our team's consistent effort to deliver on our goals."

"As we exit the year and look to 2023, we expect to continue opening new stores in Florida while driving organic growth in our three Pennsylvania dispensaries. We also have plans to begin building out our footprint in Texas and look forward to growing our presence in the state in 2023."

Q3 2022 Financial Highlights (vs. Q3 2021)

Revenue increased 42% to $22.1 million compared to $15.6 million .

Florida revenue increased 39% to $18.2 million compared to $13.1 million .

Adjusted gross profit[1] increased 71% to $16.7 million or 75.5% of revenue, compared to $9.8 million or 62.7% of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 140% to a record $11.7 million or 53.1% of revenue, compared to $4.9 million or 31.3% of revenue.

Cash from operations increased significantly to $5.4 million compared to cash used of $(4.2) million .

At September 30, 2022 , the Company had approximately $9.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and $69.4 million of total debt, with approximately 252.3 million fully diluted shares outstanding (based on treasury stock method and share price on September 30, 2022 ).

________________________ 1 Adjusted gross profit is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates adjusted gross profit from gross profit plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, as presented in the consolidated statement of operations.



Operational Highlights

In Florida , the Company anticipates opening one new store by the end of 2022 and an additional three stores in the first half of 2023. All of these locations are currently under contract and going through construction.

During the third quarter, Cansortium temporarily closed twelve of its dispensaries in Florida during Hurricane Ian. All of the Company's stores reopened in October 2022 .

In Pennsylvania , the Company's newest dispensary in Annville is ramping and achieved a record month of sales in October 2022 .

2022 Outlook

The Company has continued to make progress on its targeted initiatives focused on growth and long-term shareholder value creation and is revising its previously issued revenue projection for 2022. Cansortium now expects revenue for 2022 to range between $85-$90 million (previously expected $90-$95 million). The Company also expects to close the year with Adjusted EBITDA exceeding its previously issued guidance of $25-$28 million for 2022.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 319-4610

International dial-in number: (604) 638-5340

Conference ID: 10020760

Link: Cansortium Conference Call

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be available for replay via the News & Events section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.getfluent.com/.

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getfluent.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on many opinions, assumptions, and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: www.getfluent.com.

CANSORTIUM INC.











CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION











As of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021











(USD '000)















































September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents





$ 9,099

$ 9,024 Trade receivable





53

26 Inventory, net





10,621

8,981 Biological assets





4,713

3,297 Investment held for sale





200

200 Prepaid expenses and other current assets





1,772

2,007 Total current assets





26,458

23,535



























Property and equipment, net





32,738

34,160 Intangible assets, net





94,674

95,822 Right-of-use assets, net





30,018

19,169 Note receivable





-

4,886 Deposit





-

2,727 Goodwill





1,526

1,526 Other assets





769

632 Total assets





$ 186,182

$ 182,457













Liabilities











Current liabilities











Trade payable





9,009

8,518 Accrued liabilities





8,080

5,846 Income taxes payable





10,173

2,120 Derivative liabilities





8,981

3,960 Current portion of notes payable





43

619 Current portion of lease obligations





2,014

2,500 Total current liabilities





38,300

23,563







-



Notes payable





56,013

53,674 Lease obligations





33,233

21,091 Deferred tax liability





20,860

21,563 Other long-term liabilities





750

- Total liabilities





149,156

119,891













Shareholders' equity











Share capital





180,792

180,657 Share-based compensation reserve





6,329

6,176 Equity conversion feature





6,677

4,933 Warrants





28,939

28,869 Accumulated deficit





(185,378)

(157,649) Foreign currency translation reserve





(334)

(421) Total shareholders' equity





37,026

62,565













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$ 186,182

$ 182,457

CANSORTIUM INC.



















STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS



















FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

















































For the three months ended

September 30,

For the nine months ended

September 30,

















2022

2021

2022

2021





















Revenue, net of discounts





$ 22,100

$ 15,568

$ 64,228

$ 47,153 Cost of goods sold





5,419

5,805

20,990

16,956





















Gross profit before fair value adjustments





16,681

9,763

43,238

30,197





















Fair value adjustments on inventory sold





(9,605)

(5,113)

(25,023)

(14,433) Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets





2,558

6,113

13,224

11,768 Gross profit





9,634

10,763

31,439

27,532





















Expenses



















General and administrative





2,188

2,084

7,348

8,241 Share-based compensation





53

731

153

4,248 Sales and marketing





4,556

4,033

12,833

11,094 Depreciation and amortization





1,656

1,649

5,014

4,727 Total expenses





8,453

8,497

25,348

28,310





















(Loss) income from operations





1,181

2,266

6,091

(778)





















Other expense (income)



















Finance costs, net





4,422

3,383

11,922

11,233 Loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivative liability





313

-

5,021

(1,551) Equity loss on investment in associate





-

-

-

- Private Placement issuance expense





-

890

-

7,530 Loss on debt settlement





-

(10,794)

1,136

(42) Loss on disposal of assets





(22)

(20)

(22)

30 Other (income) expense





(1)

7

(373)

(124) Total other expense





4,712

(6,534)

17,684

17,076





















Loss before income taxes





(3,531)

8,800

(11,593)

(17,854)





















Income tax expense





2,026

1,437

7,542

4,868





















Net income (loss) from continuing operations





(5,557)

7,363

(19,135)

(22,722)





















Net loss (income) from discontinued operations





19

2

8,594

33





















Net income (loss)





$ (5,576)

$ 7,361

$ (27,729) # $ (22,755)





















Other comprehensive gain that may be reclassified



















to profit or loss in subsequent years



















Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations and reporting currency





62

(22)

87

(33)





















Comprehensive income (loss)





$ (5,514)

$ 7,339

$ (27,642) # $ (22,788)





















Net income (loss) per share



















Basic and diluted - continuing operations





$ (0.02)

$ 0.03

$ (0.11)

$ (0.10)











































Weighted average number of shares



















Basic number of shares





252,276,742

248,405,314

252,230,588

221,637,004 Diluted number of shares





309,136,061

303,101,057

308,192,639

265,312,794

CANSORTIUM INC.



STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(USD '000)











For the nine months ended September 30,

2022 2021 Operating activities



Net loss from continuing operations $ (27,729) $ (22,755) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:



Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets (13,224) (11,768) Realized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets 25,023 14,433 Share-based compensation 153 3,883 Depreciation and amortization 9,534 7,529 Accretion and interest of convertible debentures - 3,457 Interest and debt issuance costs of term loan 9,359 - Interest income on notes receivable (71) - Loss on disposal of assets (22) 30 Loss on debt settlement 1,136 - Discontinued operations 8,594 33 Change in fair market value of derivative 5,021 (1,551) Interest on lease liabilities 2,546 1,911 Deferred tax expense (703) (852) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Trade receivable (27) (153) Inventory 1,185 (4,969) Biological assets (15,495) (3,859) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (477) 1,632 Right of Use Assets/Liabilities 236 - Other assets - (122) Trade payable 333 (123) Accrued liabilities 2,060 (396) Income taxes payable 8,053 (9,553) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 15,486 (23,193)





Investing activities



Purchases of property and equipment (5,439) (15,210) Purchase of intangible assets - (318) Payment of notes receivable 119 1,477 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 29 Advances for notes receivable (94) (1,802) Net cash used in investing activities (5,414) (15,824)





Financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants - 23,730 Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of loan issuance costs - 63,086 Proceeds from issuance of convertible debenture and warrants 4,710 - Payment of lease obligations (4,226) (3,342) Exercise of Options 135 - Exercise of warrants - 1,365 Principal repayments of notes payable - (35,373) Repayments of principal and interest of Senior Secure Term loan (10,703) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (10,084) 49,466 Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 87 (33) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 75 10,416 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 9,024 3,392 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 9,099 $ 13,808

CANSORTIUM INC.





ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION





(USD '000)







Three months ended

September September



30, 2022 30, 2021 Variance Net loss $ (5,576) $ 7,361 $ (12,937) Finance costs, net 4,422 3,383 1,039 Income taxes 2,026 1,437 589 Depreciation and amortization 3,464 2,844 620 EBITDA $ 4,336 $ 15,025 $ (10,689)

























Three months ended

September

30, 2022 September

30, 2021 Variance EBITDA $ 4,336 $ 15,025 $ (10,689) Change in fair value of biological assets 7,047 (1,000) 8,047 Change in fair market value of derivative 313 - 313 Loss on debt settlement - (10,794) 10,794 Private placement issuance expense - 890 (890) Share-based compensation 53 731 (678) Discontinued operations 19 2 17 Loss on disposal of assets (22) (20) (2) Other non-recurring expense/(income) (1) 52 (53) Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,745 $ 4,886 $ 6,859

