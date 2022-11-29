Atria Wealth Solutions Commences Next Stage of Growth Strategy with Appointment of William P. Morrissey, Jr. as Managing Director and Head of the Independent Channel

Atria Wealth Solutions Commences Next Stage of Growth Strategy with Appointment of William P. Morrissey, Jr. as Managing Director and Head of the Independent Channel

Former LPL Financial Divisional President to Align Proven Recruiting, Retention and Strategic M&A Experience with Atria to Drive Accelerated Expansion in Independent Channel

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), a wealth management solutions holding company, today announced William P. Morrissey, Jr. as Head of the Independent Channel, a newly created role designed to further expand and advance the firm's rapid growth in the independent wealth management space, reporting directly to Doug Ketterer, CEO and Founding Partner.

"In just five short years since our launch of Atria, our organization has achieved remarkable results that take decades for most firms in our industry to deliver. From architecting and implementing our award-winning advisor and end-client platforms, to redesigning service models, and adding to and enhancing the holistic wealth management services and solutions we offer to the financial professionals we support through our broker-dealer and RIA subsidiaries — we remain focused on these key drivers of our differentiated value proposition that have transformed the delivery of financial advice," said Mr. Ketterer.

Mr. Ketterer continued, "The addition of Bill better positions us and our independent financial professional clients to realize the abundant growth opportunities that exist today while maintaining and furthering our commitment to the culture and quality of our financial professional community."

Mr. Morrissey brings to Atria decades of executive experience as a business leader and growth architect, including significant C-suite and board governance expertise. He served in a number of senior leadership roles across LPL Financial including Managing Director and Divisional President, Business Development. Prior roles at LPL encompassed recruiting, practice management as well as wealth management and advisory platforms.

Mr. Morrissey has previously served in a number of senior executive, board and advisory roles with wealth management and wealthtech firms including Fidelity Investments and Merrill Lynch. He most recently served as Head of Wealth Management at Guardian Life Insurance Company. He has also served on the Board of Directors of the Financial Services Institute (FSI) and the Insured Retirement Institute (IRI), two leading industry associations.

"I am thrilled and humbled to join such a strong executive leadership team. Atria's culture of innovation and execution is truly unique," said Mr. Morrissey. "The Atria team has built a special business that is leading the evolution of the independent wealth management space."

Mr. Morrissey received a bachelor's degree from Boston College and holds certifications in executive leadership from both Harvard Business School and Stanford Graduate School of Business.

About Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), headquartered in New York City, is a wealth management solutions holding company focused on delivering a clear path to the future of financial advice for financial professionals, financial institutions and their clients. Atria's broker-dealer and RIA subsidiaries, located throughout the U.S., empower financial institutions and independent financial professionals with a sophisticated set of tools, services and capabilities that deepen client relationships and maximize efficiencies in their practices.

Atria operates the following independent wealth management subsidiaries that provide brokerage and advisory services: Cadaret Grant & Co., NEXT Financial Group, Western International Securities, SCF Securities, CUSO Financial Services, and Sorrento Pacific Financial. Atria's subsidiaries together support nearly 2,500 financial professionals and approximately $100 billion of assets under administration. For more information, please visit atriawealth.com.

