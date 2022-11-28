PorchPals Selects Sure to Launch First of its Kind Subscription Package Theft Insurance

Sure delivers frictionless digital embedded insurance experience for PorchPals members

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sure , the global insurance technology leader, today announced a new partnership with PorchPals , a just launched platform that provides affordable porch piracy package insurance for deliveries to your door. PorchCare, PorchPal's new subscription package theft insurance built on Sure's embedded insurance infrastructure, is debuting today in California with plans for PorchPals and Sure to launch PorchCare nationally in 2023.

Sure and PorchPals partner to launch first of its kind package theft insurance. (PRNewswire)

"Sure is proud to have partnered with PorchPals to build PorchCare as a fully embedded insurance product. We are providing PorchPals members the type of digital experience they expect this day in age, but don't normally receive when purchasing insurance," said Wayne Slavin, co-founder and CEO of Sure. "PorchCare serves as the latest example of Sure combining its unmatched insurance expertise with its world-class technology capabilities to build and launch digital insurance products from scratch. We're excited to partner with PorchPals to bring this product to market in California with more states on the horizon."

After aligning the carrier resources to bring package theft insurance to life, PorchPals co-founders, serial entrepreneur James Moore and current NFL defensive back Adoree' Jackson, selected Sure as their partner to build PorchCare from the ground up using Sure's digital insurance infrastructure. From start to finish, Sure and PorchPals worked together to launch a fully embedded insurance product on the PorchPals platform powered by Sure's market-leading SaaS infrastructure.

"After our first meeting with the Sure team, it was clear we had found the best partner to bring PorchCare from idea to reality," said PorchPals co-founder James Moore. "Sure's technology and know-how to bring digital insurance products to market is unmatched, and when you combine that with their deep insurance expertise, there is no better partner to launch an embedded insurance product at speed and scale."

Through its new PorchCare subscription package theft insurance enabled in partnership with Sure, PorchPals is solving an important and growing need in the market. Ecommerce is expanding at a rapid clip, with over 165 billion packages and counting delivered each year in the U.S. At the same time, the need to protect online purchases from theft at the front door is growing. In the last year alone, approximately 210 million packages totalling $5.4 billion in value were stolen from porches in the U.S. alone. Consumers can now minimize the fear and risk of being a victim of porch theft using PorchPal's new delivery protection insurance powered by Sure.

About Sure

Sure is an insurance technology company that unlocks the potential of insurance on the internet. Global brands and world-renowned carriers build sophisticated embedded insurance products on the company's SaaS infrastructure to distribute, service, and scale digital insurance. Its platform enables accelerated market growth and increased revenue streams while delivering unparalleled customer experiences.

Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with offices around the globe. Visit sureapp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About PorchPals

While on vacation, at the office, or running errands – PorchPals has got you covered while you live your life. For more information, visit us at www.porchpals.com

