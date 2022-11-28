DiamiR Biosciences Announces Poster Presentation at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease 2022 Annual Meeting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. and MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamiR, a developer of innovative blood-based diagnostic tests for brain health and other diseases, today announced that it will present a poster at the 15th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD), taking place November 29 – December 2, 2022, at the Hilton Union Square in San Francisco, CA, and online.

Title: Association of circulating brain-enriched microRNAs with demographic and clinical factors in A4 screening plasma samples from cognitively normal individuals

Session Title: Clinical trials: Biomarkers including plasma

Poster Number: LP67

Date and Time: Thursday, December 1, 8 am - 6 pm PT

The study was supported by funding from the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) Diagnostics Accelerator. The initiative seeks to accelerate the development of affordable and accessible biomarkers to diagnose Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, and to advance the development of more targeted treatments. To learn more about the initiative visit the website at: AlzDiscovery.org/accelerator.

About DiamiR

DiamiR is a privately held molecular diagnostics company focused on developing minimally invasive tests for detection and monitoring of pathology based on quantitative analysis of organ-enriched microRNA signatures in plasma for screening, patient stratification, as well as disease progression and treatment monitoring. DiamiR collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and biopharma companies. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.diamirbio.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events. These statements are predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially.

