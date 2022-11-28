Allied Electronics & Automation Announces the new RS DesignSpark Accelerate Incubator Program

Based at the RS DesignSpark Innovation Center in Bryan-College Station, Texas, the new incubator program will provide startup companies involved in hardware and software solutions relevant to RS Group markets and technologies with a significant slate of benefits, including up to $50,000 of in-kind funding.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, is pleased to announce the new RS DesignSpark Accelerate program.

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc (formerly Electrocomponents plc), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. (PRNewswire)

RS DesignSpark's primary mission is to facilitate the advancement of innovators around the world, and the Accelerate program aims to do just that.

By sponsoring inventive startups with amazing concepts, the Accelerate program will help ensure that their ideas jump from paper to prototype at velocity. Accelerate provides the opportunity to fast-track design cycles with access to intuitive software, professional products, and a dedicated environment tailored to each company's needs. With guidance from talented engineers, innovators, and business entrepreneurs, each startup can be scaled for global launch and graduate the program having realized the next step of their product development.

The search begins! Accelerate is seeking startup companies (local, hybrid, or virtual) inspired to think bigger, test their capabilities, and boost their success in the technology market. The desired applicants will specialize in hardware and software solutions engineered for digital factories, smart buildings and facilities, energy management and efficiency, Industry 4.0, or supply chains.

Applicants will pitch their concepts to technology leaders within the RS DesignSpark organization, and the successful startups will join the Accelerate program at the RS DesignSpark Innovation Center in Bryan-College Station, Texas. In addition to private office space, facilities include an expanding design center, coworking spaces, corporate meeting spaces, and an on-site gym. Participants will also benefit from up to $50,000 of in-kind funding, access to RS Group's industrial network of manufacturers, suppliers, and customers for investigating product market fit, and on-site and virtual mentorship to guide their venture to its full potential.

"One of my passions is transforming creative ideas and strategies into tangible products, so I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of RS Group's DesignSpark team and for the opportunity to help entrepreneurs advance their business technologies and strategies," said Program Director Nash Porter, a Bryan, Texas, native who's built his career engaging in the local startup and technology community. "I believe the Accelerate program will provide young businesses with excellent growth opportunities as well as provide unique resources for local economic development."

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at http://designspark.com/accelerate. Don't just realize your aspirations, Accelerate them!

Allied Electronics & Automation, part of RS Group

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc, a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building, and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. RS Group plc stocks more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provides a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million industrial customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship nearly 60,000 parcels daily.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2022, reported revenue of $3.3 billion.

For more information about Allied Electronics & Automation, please visit www.alliedelec.com/ or connect with us via social media on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Please note that in Q1 2023, Allied will rebrand to "RS." The new global RS brand will establish a better connection across RS Group's products and services and deliver efficiency, value, and scalability to stakeholders worldwide.

Image Download:

https://bit.ly/3eWArR7

Editorial Contact & Media Inquiries:

Karen Gavenda

Allied Electronics & Automation, part of RS Group

Karen.Gavenda@alliedelec.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allied Electronics & Automation