XT.COM Lists KUB in Its Main Zone

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of KUB on its platform in the Main & Web 3 Zones. The KUB/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-11-25 08:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit KUB for trading at 2022-11-23 08:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for KUB will open at 2022-11-26 08:00 (UTC)

About KUB

KUB is an ERC-20 utility token deployed on the Ethereum blockchain with a total supply of 110 million and an initial circulating supply of 85 million tokens. Traders can currently access this digital asset as an ERC-20 token since Bitkub Chain, the native blockchain that mints KUB coins, is an EVM-compatible blockchain.

Those who wish to become validators for the Bitkub Chain would need to stake 250,000 KUB coins. KUB holders can stake KUB coins on Bitkub Chain to earn native layer-1 rewards using Bitkub NEXT, the wallet specifically developed for the Bitkub chain. Users can also earn KUB coins by participating in the platform's activities while partners and merchants may use KUB coins as a medium of exchange for their services and products to market their alternative payment options with cryptocurrencies.

About Bitkub Chain

Bitkub Chain is an open-source blockchain network developed by Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., a Bangkok-based financial company. The company aims to democratize opportunities for everyone to have real ownerships and rights to their own digital assets or creations without trusting in any single entity. The largest digital asset company in Thailand, Bitkub Capital Group Holdings, aims to create the next revolutionary blockchain infrastructure with Bitkub Chain. As the first blockchain is proposed to be used as primary infrastructure in Thailand, the chain aims to provide an affordable, secure, and scalable solution for entrepreneurs, start-ups, and developers.

Website: www.bitkubchain.com

Whitepaper: www.bitkubchain.com/docs/EN_Bitkub_Chain_WhitePaper_V2.2.pdf

Medium: medium.com/bitkubchain

Twitter: twitter.com/bitkubchain

Telegram: t.me/BitkubChainOfficial

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM crypto exchange now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

