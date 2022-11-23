System Innovation Group announces $5.6M Award

MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- System Innovation Group, a leading provider of customized communications solutions, has been awarded a $5.6M contract to provide commercial cellular equipment to a regional power cooperative within the Southeast US.

"SIG's continued success in deploying private cellular solutions across the energy sector has enabled the team to prove our capacity for wide area coverage and win this newest project. I am proud of the work our engineers have accomplished and look forward to our continued expansion into commercial cellular deployments." – Shawn Gallagher, President

Within this contract System Innovation Group will procure, configure, and setup an integrated network with multiple cellular base stations across various sites. The network will enable customer IoT devices to report system status for operational quality assurance and functional management.

"Our expansion into a comprehensive network site deployment is a significant accomplishment for the organization. With deployment and operational setup of a complete network, SIG is moves closer to becoming a full-service mobile network operation (MNO) support team.", said Eric Salyers, CTO of System Innovation Group.

About System Innovation Group

System Innovation Group, LLC is a leading developer of customized private communications solutions that enable users to operate around the world securely and effectively. From industrial sites to remote battlefields, System Innovation Group's products and technology are utilized under the most extreme conditions. www.SystemInnovationGroup.com

