Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

SOLUTION FOR F-1 OPT, STEM OPT, AND H-1B NONIMMIGRANTS AFFECTED BY MASS TECH LAYOFFS

Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago

Create your own H-1B sponsor to preserve work authorization status in the USA

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rauhmel Fox, CEO, WHOMENTORSDOTCOM INC.,¹ today announces service to train work-authorized foreign nationals how to maintain nonimmigrant status in the USA. Laid off H-1B temporary workers have 60 consecutive days to change employers. One available legal option is to create their own H-1B sponsor as a sole owner.

Articles of incorporation can be approved within 24 hours. A federal employer identification number can be generated online within five minutes. The labor condition application (LCA) can be filed online for a part-time sole employee that complies with the employer-employee relationship standards described in DHS USCIS Policy Memorandum PM-602-0114, June 17, 2020.  After 7 working days, the I-129 petition can be submitted, without requesting premium processing, for a "Change of employer." The portability rule allows the H-1B status holder to work immediately after USCIS sends I-797C Receipt Notice. After two monthly pay statements from their own employer, the beneficiary may be eligible for full-time concurrent employment with any United States employer as defined by 8 CFR §214.2(h)(4)(ii).

H-1B initial registration period, the only window of opportunity to be selected for cap subject work authorization, is expected in March, 2023. Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) Policy Guidance 1004-03, April 23, 2010, permits business ownership by F-1 international students with optional practical training (OPT) authorized for temporary employment and certain graduates who received science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) degrees and were approved for a 24-month extension of their OPT.

Foreigners abroad with a US degree, or its equivalent, can enter the USA as Members of the Board of Directors of a U.S. Corporation. See 9 FAM §402.2-5(C)(3). WHOMENTORSDOTCOM INC. can be designated as the Corporate Registered Agent. For profit corporations, that would not otherwise be eligible for cap exempt work authorization, can file an H-1B exempt petition on behalf of their own direct employee of the corporation as long as a relationship is maintained with a qualifying nonprofit research organization like WHOMENTORSDOTCOM INC.

Email questions to Rauhmel@WHOmentors.com or SMS text 415-373-6767.

RAUHMEL FOX
WHOMENTORSDOTCOM INC.
415-373-6767
RAUHMEL@WHOMENTORS.COM

¹WHOMENTORSDOTCOM INC. is a 501(c)(3) 509(a)(2) nonprofit scientific research organization (8 CFR §214.2(h)(19)(iii)(C)) and H-1B cap exempt employer. Rauhmel Fox is a Reputable Individual (8 CFR §1292.1(a)(3)).

Rauhmel Fox, AFA GRAD
Rauhmel Fox, AFA GRAD(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solution-for--f-1-opt-stem-opt-and-h-1b-nonimmigrants-affected-by-mass-tech-layoffs-301685802.html

SOURCE WHOMENTORSDOTCOM INC.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.