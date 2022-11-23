MiniTool Rolled out Partition Wizard 12.7 with Enhanced Data Recovery

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool Software Limited has rolled out the new MiniTool Partition Wizard V12.7, a partition manager for Windows PCs. In this release, the Data Recovery performance was enhanced in multiple aspects, and more bug fixes can be found in this new version

Enhanced Data Recovery Performance

One of the major updates in MiniTool Partition Wizard 12.7 is the Data Recovery function. MiniTool has updated the scan result interface in this function and fixed some bugs.

Modified the Position of the Scanning Progress Bar

MiniTool Software has moved the scanning progress bar to the bottom in MiniTool Partition Wizard 12.7. In addition, the scanning progress bar appears in the form of a percentage, so the scanning progress is clear at a glance. This design is relatively more humane for users will not be misled into thinking that the software scan is stuck.

Improved the Data Filter Function

The Filter interface of Data Recovery in MiniTool Partition Wizard 12.7 has also been modified. Now, the Filter feature has these 4 categories: By File Type, By Date Modified, By File Size, and By File Categories. Each of these categories has preset values, so it is more convenient to use the improved Filter function to find the needed files.

Optimized exFAT Partition Scan and Recovery

MiniTool has improved data recovery for exFAT partitions in MiniTool Partition Wizard. While scanning exFAT partitions, MiniTool Partition Wizard 12.7 works faster and more stably, and can find more files for a better data recovery experience.

Fixed Unallocated Space Not Showing up after Disk Copy

Unallocated space not showing up after disk copy is a known issue in the previous version of MiniTool Partition Wizard although rare users have reported it. MiniTool has resolved this issue in the new release. The fixed Disk Copy function brings a stable performance.

Fixed Software Crashing Issue when Changing Cluster Size

Changing cluster size may corrupt MiniTool Partition Wizard occasionally if using the previous version of the software. MiniTool Software has noticed this issue and fixed it in this new update. In this regard, the software runs much smoother. Users can feel free to use the Change Cluster Size function after installing MiniTool Partition Wizard 12.7.

About MiniTool Partition Wizard

MiniTool Partition Wizard is a popular partition manager for Windows 11/10/8/7 computers. Users can use it to do basic operations on the computer disk, such as creating partitions, deleting partitions, merging partitions, splitting partitions, extending partitions, and more. They can also use it to perform some advanced features like migrating OS to SSD/HDD, recovering lost disk partitions, recovering lost files, copying disks/partitions, changing cluster size, and more.

About MiniTool Software

Established in Canada, MiniTool Software Limited has been committed to the research and development of computer software for more than 10 years. Its products cover partition manager, data recovery software, data backup and restore software, video editor, video converter, and more.

