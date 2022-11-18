Synopsys Wins Six Partner of the Year Awards at TSMC 2022 OIP Ecosystem Forum

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights:

Synopsys has been recognized as a TSMC OIP Partner of the Year for 12 consecutive years

Awards span digital and custom design, IP, and cloud-based solutions

The collaboration is driving multi-die systems and design on advanced nodes down to 3nm

Highlights include creating a millimeter wave (mmWave) radio frequency (RF) design flow

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) has been selected as a TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Partner of the Year for the twelfth consecutive time, earning six awards in the 2023 program. The long-standing collaboration between the two companies has proven prolific in accelerating progress in key technology areas such as high-quality interface IP, RF design, cloud-based productivity, and multi-die systems.

"Recognizing Synopsys with six 2022 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year awards highlights our appreciation for the deep impact our collaboration continues to have on advanced semiconductor design," said Dan Kochpatcharin, Head of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. "Together, we're making huge leaps in enabling the future of computing in cutting-edge areas such as multi-die design. And beyond that, we're bringing the next generation of high-performance computing, automotive, mobile, 5G and AI designs to life in new and compelling ways."

Over the past year, the companies' teamwork has yielded impressive achievements contributing to areas including:

A new mmWave RF design flow developed by Synopsys, Ansys and Keysight Technologies for TSMC's 16nm FinFET Compact (16FFC) technology. Designers can take advantage of the open, front-to-back design flow providing performance, power, and productivity benefits using modern, industry-leading tools for RFIC design.

The Synopsys Custom Design Family , which enables an analog migration flow for efficient reuse of analog and IP designs when moving from TSMC's N5 and N4 to the new N3E technology. The flow supports optimization of analog circuits and layout regeneration on the target technology using template-based placement and routing solutions.

Synopsys production-proven digital and custom design flows certified on TSMC N3E process technology. The flows, as well as Synopsys' broad Foundation and Interface IP portfolio, have achieved multiple successful tapeouts on the N3E process. Collaborative efforts on this advanced node extend to analog design migration, AI-driven design enablement and physical verification scaling in the cloud.

Synopsys' offering of comprehensive EDA and IP solutions for multi-die systems on TSMC's advanced N7, N5, N3, 3DFabric™ and 3Dblox™ technologies. Synopsys' multi-die solution enables early architectural exploration, rapid system validation, efficient die/package co-design, robust die-to-die connectivity and improved manufacturing and reliability.

Synopsys Cloud , which provides a complete EDA-as-a-service solution that offers flexibility and elasticity at cloud scale. The Synopsys FlexEDA pay-per-use business model enables customers at any stage of their cloud journey to accelerate time-to-market by scaling their EDA tool access on cloud.

"We are in lockstep with TSMC on each technology advancement across digital, analog, RF design and IP, and the success of that collaboration is punctuated by TSMC honoring us with six TSMC OIP Partner of the Year awards," said Sanjay Bali, vice president of Marketing and Strategy for the EDA Group at Synopsys. "We are most proud of the compelling power, performance and area advantages we're able to deliver to our mutual customers, and how we can help them create truly differentiated semiconductor designs at an accelerated pace."

TSMC 2022 OIP Partner of the Year Awards Received

Interface IP

Joint Development of N3E Design Infrastructure

Joint Development of 3Dblox Design Solution

Joint Development of RF Design Solutions

Joint Development of Analog Migration Flow

Joint Development of Cloud-Based Productivity Solution

