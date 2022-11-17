VINFAST UNVEILS VF 6 AND VF 7 DESIGNS AT THE 2022 LA AUTO SHOW

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the LA Auto Show 2022, VinFast unveils the interior and exterior details of two electric SUVs - the VF 6 and VF 7 - designed by Torino Design. Along with the VF 8 and VF 9 launched in 2021, to date, VinFast has introduced 4 electric SUV models in North America, covering the 4 most popular segments on the market.
VF 6 and VF 7 bring a surprising level of advanced technology in a modern, spacious interior experience, and stylish, sophisticated designs co-crafted by VinFast and Torino Design, the famous Italian design house.
The midsize VF 7 combines dynamic, avant-garde exterior styling with a modern, driver-oriented and tech-forward cabin experience. The dramatic shape of the VF 7 is highlighted by a signature front light bar with animated LED effects, a dramatically low cowl and a muscular rear stance featuring bold fender accents punctuated by rear signature lights.
The VF 6 is an attractive choice for those looking for a smaller electric crossover with a technologically advanced EV experience. With the typical design details of VinFast, VF 6 has sophisticated styling rarely seen in the B segment. Its modern, spacious interior layout with entertainment features integrated into the large, centrally mounted touchscreen interface brings a sophisticated and complete driving experience that is usually only found in luxury models.
Mdm. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and VinFast Chairwoman said: "The VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 have high-end interior and exterior design, luxurious interior space and advanced technology. With four electric car models that have been introduced in North America so far, covering B-C-D-E segments, each model is created for a specific customer with a unique style and high use value, VinFast is quickly becoming an electric vehicle manufacturer for everyone."
Like other VinFast EVs, both the VF 6 and VF 7 will include a full suite of active and passive safety features and are backed by VinFast's 10-year warranty and a 10-year with unlimited mileage or lifetime warranty on the EV battery - among the most robust new car warranties in the industry, along with 24/7 flexible maintenance, rescue and repair services.
VF 6 Eco
VF 6 Plus
VF 7 Eco
VF 7 Plus
Wheelbase
107.5 in
107.5 in
111.8 in
111.8 in
Length
166.9 in
166.9 in
178.9 in
178.9 in
Width
71.7 in
71.7 in
74.4 in
74.4 in
Height
62.8 in
62.8 in
64.4 in
64.4 in
Power (max)
174 HP
201 HP
201 HP
349 HP
Torque (max)
184 ft-lb
228 ft-lb
228 ft-lb
368 ft-lb
Drivetrain
FWD
FWD
FWD
AWD
Seat Material
Cloth & Vegan Leather
Vegan Leather
Cloth
Premium Vegan Leather
Roof
Steel
Panoramic Glassroof
Steel
Panoramic Glassroof
*Preliminary specifications are based upon production intent vehicle and are subject to change
VinFast's booth will open to the public from November 18 – 28, 2022 (local time), at South Hall - Booth S-216, Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 South Figueroa Street, Los Angeles. In addition to the exhibition activities, VinFast will organize Vietnamese cultural and cuisine experience on Lotus Day (November 19), ride-along activities of the VF 8 model and branded gifts on event days.
VinFast - a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.
Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com.
Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.
