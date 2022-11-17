The Co-Branded Streetwear Line Launches Exclusively at ComplexCon as Part of Brand's "Fuel What's Next" Campaign

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockstar Energy Drink has teamed up with brand partner Angus Cloud and Billionaire Boys Club, luxury streetwear brand founded by Pharrell Williams, for a limited-edition capsule collection as part of the brand's new "Fuel What's Next" campaign. The co-branded collection will capture Angus' unique style and drop just in time for ComplexCon, with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards supporting up-and-coming artists in Angus' hometown of Oakland, California.

Rockstar Energy Drink Drops Limited-Edition Capsule Collection with Angus Cloud and Billionaire Boys Club (PRNewswire)

Angus Cloud never thought he would be a mega star, let alone a fashion icon. Passionate about design and creativity, Rockstar Energy is fueling Angus' passion for style by giving him the opportunity to join forces with Billionaire Boys Club. Working hand in hand with Creative Director Joseph Au, the two created the exclusive Rockstar Energy Drink x Angus Cloud capsule.

Inspired by limitless potential and the spirit of saying 'yes' to what's next that is spotlighted in the "Fuel What's Next" campaign, Angus' doodle on a dollar bill resulted in the final designs featured throughout the seven-piece collection.

"I've always been fascinated with fashion since I was young, so I was beyond excited when Rockstar Energy brought this collab opportunity to me," said Angus Cloud, Rockstar Energy Drink brand partner. "After sitting with the talented Joseph Au from Billionaire Boys Club to brainstorm the designs, we found inspiration in not being limited or afraid to take an unconventional route in life. To me, this collection is about learning through experiences and always asking yourself what's next and to try something new."

"It was cool to partner with Angus Cloud, someone who is really passionate about fashion and is an inspirational force," said Joseph Au, Creative Director of Billionaire Boys Club. "We wanted this Rockstar Energy collection to represent what can happen when you are open to new things and experiences."

The collection will include a hooded sweatshirt, graphic t-shirts, trucker hats, and collector item pins representing the collaboration – with each piece incorporating each of the partners' signature branding, from Angus' cloud logo to Rockstar Energy's star.

Fans will need to act fast as the Rockstar Energy Drink x Angus Cloud capsule collection is only available for a limited time. Starting November 19, the collection can be purchased at Rockstar Energy's booth at ComplexCon taking place at the Long Beach Convention Center located at 300 E Ocean Blvd in the city of Long Beach, California while supplies last.

"Saying yes to new opportunities and exploring personal interests is what our Fuel What's Next campaign with Angus Cloud is all about, and this new collection in collaboration with Billionaire Boys Club represents just that," said Fabiola Torres, PepsiCo General Manager and Chief Marketing Officer of the Energy Category. "We're excited to unveil the line at ComplexCon alongside people and brands that are creating what's next."

To find out what's next for Angus Cloud and Rockstar Energy, follow @RockstarEnergy.

About Rockstar Energy Drink

Founded in 2001, Rockstar Energy Drink produces beverages that celebrate the young hustlers focused on their journey. With over 20 Rockstar Energy products and five sublines available at convenience and grocery outlets in over 30 countries globally, Rockstar Energy gives you a bold, refreshing boost, full of benefits and loaded with flavors. For more information, visit www.rockstarenergy.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complimentary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Billionaire Boys Club

BBC ICECREAM, founded by Pharrell Williams, is a globally recognized clothing and accessories brand whose blend of streetwear and luxury has influenced countless pockets of fashion, music design and culture. As the company has morphed to continually lead and define fashion, its aspirational motto highlights a brand perpetually focused more on an embrace of originality and self than the direct financial realities of its name: "Wealth is of the heart and mind, not the pocket." For more information about Billionaire Boys Club visit bbcicecream.com and follow @bbcicecream on Instagram.

Contact: pepsicoenergy@golin.com

