REDBREAST IRISH WHISKEY REUNITES WITH CHRIS O'DOWD TO RAISE A GLASS AND FUNDS TO SUPPORT COMMON BIRDS.

Chris O'Dowd and Redbreast go birdwatching to celebrate the 2nd year of Robin Redbreast Day on November 17th in support of BirdLife International.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HC5WQJURrFM

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Redbreast Irish Whiskey is celebrating the second year of Robin Redbreast Day , an annual global date in the calendar designed to raise awareness and donations for charity partner BirdLife International, and its joint mission to protect common birds.

Chris O'Dowd and Redbreast mascot, Robin Redbreast, go birdwatching for the second annual Robin Redbreast Day. (PRNewswire)

Back once again to help our feathered friends is A-list actor and Redbreast fan Chris O'Dowd who has teamed up with Redbreast and their iconic mascot, Robin, to star in another witty birdwatching video to entertain and inspire viewers. For every share and like the video receives, 25 cent (€)* will be donated to the global conservation charity BirdLife International who use the funds for their vital work in species and habitat protection, advocacy and conservation.

Redbreast Irish Whiskey has a longstanding commitment to bird conservation, and over the years the whiskey has focused on ways to give back to well-known yet vulnerable species who have come under increasing pressure. BirdLife's recent State of the World Birds 2022 report, revealed that nearly half of all bird species are in trouble and one in eight are sadly heading towards extinction. This year, Robin and Chris are on a mission to get people involved in the whiskey's ongoing ambition to keep the common birds common. This follows the success of last year, when the brand raised €100,000 on Robin Redbreast Day, adding to a running total of €130,000 raised through Project Wingman** by the end of 2021.

Chris O'Dowd commented: "It has been a pleasure to team up with Redbreast Irish Whiskey and Robin to speak up for the birds and celebrate Robin Redbreast Day. I feel this year we've raised the bar, or more so the branch, in how we draw more people into the cause. I'm proud of how it all turned out, but even more proud that I did all my own stunt work; I wish I could say the same for Robin."

Billy Leighton, Master Blender, Irish Distillers commented: "We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with BirdLife International for another year to continue our joint mission to protect common birds worldwide. Following last year's success, it's great to have Chris back to help us spread awareness of Robin Redbreast Day and common birds in an entertaining and uplifting way."

To raise additional funds for BirdLife International, Redbreast Irish Whiskey is also celebrating another festive season with the launch of the third edition of its 12-year-old bird feeder bottle. The world's most awarded single pot still Irish whiskey features an intricately designed bird feeder with a beautiful red copper finish - the perfect gift for whiskey lovers to keep their garden visitors fed during the winter months. The limited-edition bottle will be available via the Redbreast website and on shelves in select markets from November 14th at SRP USD $74.99.

Patricia Zurita, CEO, BirdLife International, commented: "Robin Redbreast Day has become an important annual day for our organisation, and with so many birds around the globe threatened, it's vital now more than ever that we get people talking about and supporting the birds we all love! We're delighted to see Redbreast's initiatives return for another year, including the third edition of the bird feeder bottle and the partnership with Chris O'Dowd. These wonderful fundraising activities are taking place as we celebrate an incredible 100 years of bird conservation at BirdLife International, making Redbreast's support of our charity all the more meaningful."

Redbreast Irish Whiskey is on a mission to raise up to €100,000 for charity partner BirdLife International, through its Robin Redbreast Day initiatives. Up to €70,000 will be raised through the sales of the limited-edition bird feeder bottle, and up to €30,000* will be raised from the Robin Redbreast Day campaign donation mechanic.

To learn more about Robin Redbreast Day and the partnership between Redbreast Irish Whiskey and BirdLife International, please visit www.redbreastwhiskey.com or www.birdlife.org . #RobinRedbreast #RedbreastIrishWhiskey

Notes:

The State of the World's Birds Report

*A maximum of €30,000 will be raised from the video content likes and views across social media see RedbreastWhiskey.com for further information.

**About Project Wingman

Through Project Wingman, Redbreast's Irish Whiskey's ongoing partnership with BirdLife International, we're proud to give Redbreast fans a chance to make a difference. BirdLife International has identified threats to familiar bird species, such as industrial farming, logging, invasive species, hunting & trapping, and climate change. They partner with solution-based organisations to help reverse the effects that humans have had on these species that are under threat.

BirdLife and its partners work in multiple ways to keep common birds common. One important way is by monitoring the conservation status of all birds for the IUCN's Red List of Species. (LINK https://www.birdlife.org/projects/red-list/)

Only by immediately flagging when common birds begin to decline can they then initiate the conservation actions necessary to keep the population thriving. Around the globe they also work to protect the habitats where birds can thrive, whether that's forests, grasslands, the seas or wetlands. Like humans, birds need safe shelter from life's threats and hardships. And they work hard to protect those habitats in networks as birds know no borders - so each of the planet's eight major flyways are of critical importance as nature's necklaces. Finally, they work to reform and tackle those aspects of society's systems which threaten birds - this can range from making buildings bird-collision proof, to reforming industrial agriculture or deforestation, or siting energy infrastructure, both renewable and conventional, so birds are not placed in peril.

What will the donation from Redbreast fans lead to? In the words of BirdLife International:

"Project Wingman is part of our broad and critical efforts to raise public awareness of the importance of birds and nature in general. Without public engagement supporting and caring about the diverse work we do, we cannot be as effective as we need to be. Campaigning on behalf of birds and biodiversity is considerably strengthened by Project Wingman and Redbreast Whiskey."

Take a deeper look at BirdLife International here .

About Redbreast Irish Whiskey

For more than a century, Redbreast has stayed true to the single pot still whiskey making tradition and today is considered to be the definitive expression of this quintessential style of Irish whiskey. Crafted by Master Blender, Billy Leighton, at Midleton Distillery in County Cork, Redbreast offers a rich, full-bodied flavour profile with a signature sherry influence, and is growing in popularity in key Irish whiskey markets around the world including the US, UK and Ireland. The most-awarded single pot still Irish whiskey range in the world demonstrates a clear commitment to age, quality and innovation in Irish whiskey, and features; Redbreast 12 Year Old, 12 Year Old Cask Strength, 15 Year Old, 21 Year Old and 27 Year Old; Redbreast Lustau; and limited editions such as Redbreast Dream Cask and the Redbreast Iberian Series.

www.redbreastwhiskey.com

About Irish Distillers

Irish Distillers is Ireland's leading supplier of spirits and wines and producer of some of the world's most well-known and successful Irish whiskeys. Led by Jameson, our brands are driving the success of Irish whiskey globally. Jameson is the world's fastest-growing Irish whiskey, selling 10.4 million cases in FY22. Our brands are exported to 130+ markets around the world, with many of those experiencing double-or triple-digit growth.

Irish Distillers was formed in 1966, when a merger took place between John Power & Son, John Jameson & Son and Cork Distilleries Company. In 1988 Irish Distillers joined Pernod Ricard, gaining access to unprecedented levels of investment and an extensive global distribution network. Since 2012, we have invested over €250m to double our production and bottling capacity to meet global demand for our products.

We employ over 800 people across our operations in Cork and Dublin.

