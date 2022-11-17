Meijer to Partner with Customers to Donate Millions of Meals Through Simply Give Thanksgiving Meijer Brand Giving Program Retailer will donate one meal for every cart with a Meijer brand food product purchased Nov. 20-26, up to 4 million meals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As customers flock to Meijer to stock up on ingredients for Thanksgiving entertaining, the Midwest retailer will turn their purchases of Meijer brand products into meals for those in need through its hallmark Simply Give hunger relief program. From Nov. 20-26, Meijer will donate one meal to Simply Give food pantries for every purchase including a food item from select Meijer brands.

"We've been a part of our customers' Thanksgiving meal traditions since we first opened our doors in 1934, which is very meaningful to us," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "Our customers have proven to be so generous and supportive of Simply Give over the years so we're glad to give them one more way to support families in their communities this holiday."

The Simply Give program stocks the shelves of more than 400 food pantries in the communities Meijer serves each year and has generated more than $75 million since its 2008 inception.

Qualifying products include any Meijer brand, Frederik's by Meijer, True Goodness by Meijer or Purple Cow food item.

"Thanksgiving is the perfect time to celebrate our Meijer brands because they are such a staple in our customers' holiday entertaining plans – from the Meijer brand baking ingredients they count on to perfect their favorite family recipe to the unique Frederik's by Meijer items they pick up to add a special flair to their meal," said Ben Hamlin, Director of Own Brand Foods at Meijer. "We're excited to deepen that tie to the spirit of the season by giving our customers one more reason to feel good about buying our products."

Customers interested in doing even more to support food insecurity in their communities can purchase a $10 Simply Give donation card in-store or as an add-on to their online Meijer pickup and home delivery orders all year long. The donation cards are then converted into Meijer food-only gift cards and given to a local food pantry partner in the store's community. Additionally, Meijer will double match any Simply Give cards purchased on Saturday, Dec. 17, turning every $10 contribution into $30 for a local food pantry.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 499 supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @Meijer and @MeijerPR or become a fan on Facebook.

