Lucid Announces Opening of First Swiss Retail Location in Geneva

The grand opening of Lucid Studio at Cours de Rive 10 to take place on 18th of November

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), which is setting new standards with its advanced luxury electric vehicles, today announced plans to open its first retail location in Switzerland – the Lucid Studio at Cours de Rive 10 in Geneva – on Friday, November 18, 2022.

The luxury retail space will invite customers to experience the Lucid brand and its products in the heart of Geneva. The Swiss Studio will mark the company's second retail location in Europe, after the Munich Studio opening in May of this year. Lucid expects to expand its physical footprint throughout additional countries in Europe in the coming years.

"The response to Lucid at the recent preview event in Zurich has been tremendous, which reflects the country's unique embrace of luxury, innovation and the environment.' said Zak Edson, Vice President of Sales and Service, Lucid Group. "We have a growing number of Lucid Air reservation holders in Switzerland and the new Lucid Studio in Geneva will provide the perfect opportunity for EV enthusiasts to engage with and learn about the groundbreaking Lucid Air.

Studio Experience

With a direct-to-consumer model, every Lucid Studio offers a digitally oriented premium experience tailored to each customer's preferences, whether they visit in-person, make inquiries entirely online, or combine the two. Lucid's Geneva Studio will allow customers to fully experience the brand and gain information about its products in a location that underscores the company's unique design aesthetic. Exploring a Lucid Studio, visitors will get a vision - in their local language - of how the company draws inspiration from the beauty, innovation, and diversity of its home state of California (USA).

European Expansion

Lucid accepts reservations from European customers and is expected to deliver the first vehicles in Europe at the end of 2022. By placing a fully refundable reservation starting at €300 EUR, customers in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK can secure their place in line for the Lucid Air Pure, Touring, and Grand Touring models when deliveries begin in their respective countries. Further expansion in Europe is planned in the future, including additional Studios and services centers in major European cities.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design that features luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. The highly anticipated Lucid Air Grand Touring features 819 horsepower. Deliveries of Lucid Air, which is produced at Lucid's factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are currently underway to U.S. and Canadian customers.

The luxury retail space will invite customers to experience the Lucid brand and its products in the heart of Geneva. (PRNewswire)

Lucid Motors crosses the pond to open reservations for the Lucid Air luxury EV in multiple European markets. (PRNewsfoto/Lucid Motors) (PRNewswire)

